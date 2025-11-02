World

Cambridgeshire train attack: Nine critically injured, two suspects arrested

  • By Bushra Saleem
British police said 10 people have been hospitalized, nine with life-threatening injuries, following a mass stabbing attack on a London-bound train Saturday evening, and that counter-terrorism police are supporting the investigation.

In a statement early Sunday, hours after the attack, British transport police also said the incident has been declared a "major incident" and that counter-terrorism police are supporting the investigation.

"Ten people have been taken to hospital with nine believed to have suffered life-threatening injuries," it said.

"This has been declared a major incident and Counter Terrorism Policing are supporting our investigation whilst we work to establish the full circumstances and motivation for this incident."

The police force also said that "Plato," the national code word used by police and emergency services when responding to what could be a "marauding terror attack," was initiated. That declaration was later rescinded but no motive for the attack was disclosed.

