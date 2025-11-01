World

Canadian PM Mark Carney apologizes to Trump over controversial anti-tariff ad

  • By Fatima Nadeem
The Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney has issued an apology to the US President Donald Trump over an anti-tariff advertisement that included a clip of Ronald Reagan.

The Ontario government sponsored an ad that featured quote from former US President Reagan, saying that tariffs “hurt every American.”

The ad used clips from a 1987 national radio speech in which Reagan talked about foreign trade.

Trump called the ad a "fraud" and crticized Canadian officials for allowing it to broadcast.

"Because of their serious misrepresentation of the facts, and hostile act, I am increasing the Tariff on Canada by 10% over and above what they are paying now," he wrote on his social media account.

While attending the Asia-Pacific summit in South Korea, Carney said he had watched the ad and instructed Ontario Premier Doug Ford not broadcast it.

"I did apologise to the president," Mr Carney said who had a private meeting with Trump during a dinner in South Korea, as per Sky News.

Meanwhile, the US President told reporters that he was annoyed by the ad but had accepted Carney's apology.

"I like him [Carney] a lot but what they did was wrong. He apologised for what they did with the commercial because it was a false commercial," Trump added.

At the meantime, he also emphasized that the US and Canada will not resume or start new trade discussions.

