World

Obama takes aim at Trump’s ‘lawlessness’ ahead of mayoral elections

Barack Obama urges Democrats to confront Trump’s ‘recklessness’ ahead of elections in key states

  • By Bushra Saleem
  • |
Obama takes aim at Trump’s ‘lawlessness’ ahead of mayoral elections
Obama takes aim at Trump’s ‘lawlessness’ ahead of mayoral elections 

Former President Barack Obama touted Democratic candidates for governor in two states at campaign rallies.

According to Reuters, former president on Saturday, November 1, urged voters in next week's election to reject what he called the “lawlessness and recklessness” of President Donald Trump's administration.

Obama, the two-term president still highly popular among Democrats, laid out a biting indictment of the Trump administration at rallies for Virginia gubernatorial candidate Abigail Spanberger and New Jersey candidate Mikie Sherrill.

“Let’s face it, our country and our policy are in a pretty dark place right now,” Obama told a roaring crowd of Spanberger supporters at Old Dominion University in Norfolk, Virginia.

"It’s hard to know where to start." he said, "because every day this White House offers people a fresh batch of lawlessness and recklessness and mean-spiritedness and just plain craziness.”

Obama blasted what he called Trump’s “shambolic” tariff policy and deployment of National Guard troops to US cities. He criticized Republicans in Congress for failing to check Trump “even when they know he’s out of line.”

He said he was surprised at how quickly business leaders, law firms and universities opted to “bend the knee” to appease Trump.

Later Saturday at an event in Newark, New Jersey to support Sherrill, Obama struck many of the same themes as he continued his criticisms of the Trump White House. "It’s like every day is Halloween, except it’s all tricks and no treats,” Obama.

The former president occasionally dipped into sarcasm in mentioning Trump decisions such as remodeling parts of the White House even as a federal shutdown continues.

Polls show Spanberger, 46, with a sizable lead over the Republican candidate, Lieutenant Governor Winsome Earle-Sears, 61. Spanberger, a former CIA officer, was a congresswoman for six years.

Most polls show Sherrill with a single-digit lead over Republican Jack Ciatterelli, 63, a former state assemblyman making his third consecutive run for the governor’s seat.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Mexico supermarket blast kills at least 23, injures nearly a dozen in Sonora

Mexico supermarket blast kills at least 23, injures nearly a dozen in Sonora
Claudia Sheinbaum extends ‘heartfelt condolences’ to families of Sonora supermarket blast victims

US warns of possible military action in Nigeria over attacks on Christians

US warns of possible military action in Nigeria over attacks on Christians
Trump vows response to attacks on Christians, orders Pentagon to ‘prepare for action’ in Nigeria

Cambridgeshire train attack: Nine critically injured, two suspects arrested

Cambridgeshire train attack: Nine critically injured, two suspects arrested
UK police declare ‘major incident’ after 10 injured in Cambridgeshire train stabbing

Labubu dolls to make their NYC debut in 99th Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

Labubu dolls to make their NYC debut in 99th Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade
Labubu, a monster with sharp teeth, large ears and a scruffy appearance have become a global sensation

Canadian PM Mark Carney apologizes to Trump over controversial anti-tariff ad

Canadian PM Mark Carney apologizes to Trump over controversial anti-tariff ad
Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney apologized to President Donald Trump after an anti-tariff ad angered Washington

Julia Fox slammed by JFK grandson over controversial Onassis Halloween costume

Julia Fox slammed by JFK grandson over controversial Onassis Halloween costume
Julia Fox recreated Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis' famous pink Channel suit look from November 22, 1963

Daylight Saving Time ends this weekend: Here’s why we turn clocks back

Daylight Saving Time ends this weekend: Here’s why we turn clocks back
People will get an extra hour of sleep as Daylight Saving Time (DST) is ending this weekend

Tanzania elections turn violent as Samia Suluhu’s victory sparks outrage

Tanzania elections turn violent as Samia Suluhu’s victory sparks outrage
President Samia Suluhu Hassan has been declared the winner of Tanzania's presidential election

World’s youngest self-made billionaires: Meet 22-year-old trio rewriting history

World’s youngest self-made billionaires: Meet 22-year-old trio rewriting history
AI startup founders Adarsh Hiremath, Brendan Foody, and Surya Midha become world’s youngest self-made billionaires

Justin Trudeau dresses as ‘left shark’ for Halloween, nod to Katy Perry rumors?

Justin Trudeau dresses as ‘left shark’ for Halloween, nod to Katy Perry rumors?
Justin Trudeau channels Katy Perry’s Super Bowl ‘left shark’ in Halloween look with son

Nancy Mace clashes with Charleston Airport police, calls officers ‘incompetent’

Nancy Mace clashes with Charleston Airport police, calls officers ‘incompetent’
US Rep. Nancy Mace loudly cursed and berated officers at Charleston Airport over missing escort

Egypt’s Grand Museum opens, showcasing Tutankhamun’s tomb for first time

Egypt’s Grand Museum opens, showcasing Tutankhamun’s tomb for first time
World’s largest archaeological museum opens in Egypt, featuring Tutankhamun’s treasures