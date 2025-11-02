Louvre Heist suspects found to have decade-old convictions

New details have emerged in the investigation of the recent daring jewellery heist at the Louvre.
French authorities revealed that the two of the suspects involved in the heist were previously convicted for the same crime a decade ago.
As per Sky News, Paris prosecutor Laure Beccuau also said that three of the four people believed to be part of the "commando" team behind the heist are currently in the custody.
Four thieves carried out daring heist at the Louvre Museum in broad daylight and stole extremely valuable items worth €88 million (£76 million; $102 million).
The robbery reportedly took place around 9:30 am, shortly after the museum opened to visitors.
Thieves used chainsaws to climb up the side of the world's most visited museum and steal the valuable jewels such as a tiara, necklaces and brooches that originally belonged to the family of Napoleon Bonaparte in just seven minutes.
While escaping, the thieves dropped the most valuable jewel, Empress Eugenie's crown and left behind tools and other items at the scene.
A 37-year-old man, charged with theft by an organized gang and criminal conspiracy was found inside the elevator.
He has 11 past convictions, 10 of which were for theft while another 39-year-old man, charged with the same crimes, has 15 previous convictions including two for theft.
Despite the daring nature of the heist, it seems to have been carried out by small-time criminals from the northern suburbs or Paris, rather than highly skilled and organized thieves like those seen in movies.