Hurricane Melissa death toll hits 28 in Jamaica amid widespread devastation

The death toll from Hurricane Melissa in Jamaica has risen to 28 with authorities warning that the number could increase as more fatalities are verified.
The hurricane, one of the strongest to hit the Caribbean made landfall in Jamaica on Tuesday, October 28 as a powerful Category 5 storm with winds reaching 185 miles per hour.
Rescue teams and aid groups are still struggling to reach some parts of Jamaica as road are still blocked and there is debris and flooding.
Large parts of Jamaica have been severely damaged with buildings destroyed, streets covered in debris and entire neighbourhoods still underwater.
Some parts of Jamaica are completely cut off and badly destroyed, especially in the western region.
Most of the islands still have no electricity and many people are trying to recover their damage homes and possessions from floods and mud.
According to the Red Cross, 72% of the population still has no electricity and about 6,000 people are staying in emergency shelters.
Jamaican authorities told AFP that several field hospitals are being set up in the western areas most affected by Hurricane Melissa to provide medical care.
Separately, Hurricane Melissa has caused at least 31 deaths in Haiti and at least two in the Dominican Republic.
While, in Cuba, thousands of people have been moved to safer areas and over 60,000 homes have been damaged or destroyed by the storm.