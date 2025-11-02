UK train stabbing: Two men arrested as police rule out terrorism

World

  • By Fatima Nadeem
The UK police have confirmed the mass stabbing on a train that occurred on Saturday evening, November 1 in central England was not related to terrorism.

The attack injured 10 people and two of the victims are still in the hospital in life-threatening conditions.

As per multiple reports, two British men have been taken into the police custody for their suspected involvement in the attack.

British Transport Police Superintendent John Loveless said during a press statement, "Counter-terrorism policing were initially supporting our investigation. However, at this stage, there is nothing to suggest that this is a terrorist incident," as per Reuters.

The police managed to arrest both suspects just eight minutes after receiving the first emergency call around 7:42pm on Saturday.

One of the suspect is a 32-year-old Black men while the other is a 35-year-old man whose family background is Caribbean.

The incident occurred while the train was travelling from Doncaster in northern England to London King's Cross station.

On the other hand, King Charles expressed his heartfelt sorrow to the victims and everyone affected by the stabbing incident.

Meanwhile, the British Defence Secretary, John Healey said the stabbing was an "isolated attack."

According to the official government statistics, knife related crimes in England and Wales have been rising steadily since 2011.

