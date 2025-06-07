Elon Musk deletes bold Trump-Epstein accusation post in unexpected twist

Elon Musk taken back his shocking accusation linking President Donald Trump to the controversial Epstein files.
As soon as Musk official role ended, the public feud between him and Trump has taken a personal turn.
Since then, the world richest individual posted a series of surprising tweets against Trump.
He said the Jeffrey Epstein files are still hidden because Trumps' name was mentioned in them.
Musk also supported impeaching Trump and warned that Trump's tariffs would lead to a recession.
In response, Trump threatened to cancel Musk's federal contacts which are worth billions.
He also said he might stop government support for Musk’s businesses but only if it’s fair.
Now, the world richest individual removed a post from his social media account.
Donald Trump blast Musk's disrespect and shuts down any chance of reconciliation:
In response to all of this, President Trump said in a recent interview with NBC News, “I think it’s a very bad thing, because he’s very disrespectful. You could not disrespect the office of the President.”
He also clearly said he has "no" interest in fixing his relationship with Musk.
Musk and Trump's rivalry escalates:
As per a new report by Wall Street Journal, Trump is now considering selling or giving away his red Tesla he once purchased from Musk in March.
This all comes less than a week ago when the president Trump invited Musk in the Oval Office with an official farewell as Musk ended his special government role.