Heartbreaking message found in bottle on UK beach sparks viral emotional response

A deeply emotional and touching message inside a bottle was found on a UK beach which leaves many tourist emotional.
The message was written by a woman who wanted to fulfill her mother's last wish before she died.
Her mother always dreamed of travelling the world and to fulfill this wish, a women named Cara Melia put some of her ashes in a bottle along with a heartfelt note that said, "This is my mum. Throw her back in - she's travelling the world. Thanks. Cara, Oldham."
A tourist recently found it, felt emotional and shared it online, where it went viral.
The bottle has now been returned to the sea and Cara hopes it will go somewhere far and special next time.
As per ExpressUK, Cara said she first thought about spreading her mother’s ashes on a beach but then her cousin and best friend suggested her putting the ashes in a bottle to travel the world.
Emotional reaction pour in as viral message touches heart:
As soon as it went viral, people shared their mix reactions.
One person said, "Beautiful, this made me cry," while another wrote, "This is such a nice idea."
A third one shared, “Wow amazing. I teared up when I read this, hope the lady travels and travels bless her.”