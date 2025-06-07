Greece travel advisory: New rules and safety tips issued for tourists this summer 

A travel advisory has been issued to people who are planning to visit Greece this summer.
The Foreign Office warned travellers to be extra cautious while hiking or walking due to the increasing heat being experienced around the world.
The Foreign Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) has adviced tourists to plan their walking routes in advance and keep in mind how far and how difficult the walk might be, depending on their own fitness level.
It added, “Check weather forecasts and avoid hiking during the peak hours of sun; pack a hat, sunscreen and plenty of water," as per ExpressUK.
Meanwhile, tourists also adviced to were proper shoes for walking or hiking and to take tools like a map, GPS device and a fully charged phone.
“Make sure your insurance covers you for extra costs such as mountain rescue service and helicopter evacuation. If an accident happens or if you become lost, call 112 for the emergency services”, the FCDO added.
Greece introduces new rules for tourists:
Greece has introduced several new rules and regulation because of the rising number of tourists.
The Greek government has banned camping in tents or parking vehicles like trailers and camper vans in certain areas especially popular tourist spot like beaches, forests and archaeological sites.
Considering this, FCDO has adviced tourists to only use official and licensed campsites to avoid getting fined.
If you're going to Greece and plan to drive, make sure to hide your valuables and always lock your car.
And if you use public transport, such as the metro, or visit crowded tourist places, be careful of pickpockets who often steal passports, wallets and handbags.