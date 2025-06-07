World

Greece travel advisory: New rules and safety tips issued for tourists this summer

Greece has introduced several new rules and regulation because of the rising number of tourists

  • by Web Desk
  • |
Greece travel advisory: New rules and safety tips issued for tourists this summer
Greece travel advisory: New rules and safety tips issued for tourists this summer 

A travel advisory has been issued to people who are planning to visit Greece this summer.

The Foreign Office warned travellers to be extra cautious while hiking or walking due to the increasing heat being experienced around the world.

The Foreign Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) has adviced tourists to plan their walking routes in advance and keep in mind how far and how difficult the walk might be, depending on their own fitness level.

It added, “Check weather forecasts and avoid hiking during the peak hours of sun; pack a hat, sunscreen and plenty of water," as per ExpressUK.

Meanwhile, tourists also adviced to were proper shoes for walking or hiking and to take tools like a map, GPS device and a fully charged phone.

“Make sure your insurance covers you for extra costs such as mountain rescue service and helicopter evacuation. If an accident happens or if you become lost, call 112 for the emergency services”, the FCDO added.

Greece introduces new rules for tourists:

Greece has introduced several new rules and regulation because of the rising number of tourists.

The Greek government has banned camping in tents or parking vehicles like trailers and camper vans in certain areas especially popular tourist spot like beaches, forests and archaeological sites.

Considering this, FCDO has adviced tourists to only use official and licensed campsites to avoid getting fined.

If you're going to Greece and plan to drive, make sure to hide your valuables and always lock your car.

And if you use public transport, such as the metro, or visit crowded tourist places, be careful of pickpockets who often steal passports, wallets and handbags.

Jeff Bezos, Lauren Sánchez extravagant wedding plans unveiled: Details inside
Jeff Bezos, Lauren Sánchez extravagant wedding plans unveiled: Details inside
Amazon founder Jeff Bezos is all set to marry fiancée Lauren Sánchez in Vinece, Italy
Russia launches ‘most powerful attack’ on Ukraine's second-largest city
Russia launches ‘most powerful attack’ on Ukraine's second-largest city
Ukraine’s second largest city of Kharkiv hit with the ‘most powerful’ Russian strikes since the war began
Kilmar Ábrego García: Mistakenly deported man returned to US to face charges
Kilmar Ábrego García: Mistakenly deported man returned to US to face charges
Man mistakenly deported to El Salvador brought back to face federal criminal charges
Elon Musk’s sister gets unexpected benefit amid Donald Trump and brother feud
Elon Musk’s sister gets unexpected benefit amid Donald Trump and brother feud
Elon Musk posted a series of surprising tweets against US President Donald Trump
UK weather: Yellow thunderstorm warning hits southern England and Wales
UK weather: Yellow thunderstorm warning hits southern England and Wales
The weather since June has become unsettled with more rain, wind and cooler temperatures
US' worst state for active shooters revealed in new FBI report
US' worst state for active shooters revealed in new FBI report
Since 2020, active shooter attacks have caused 369 deaths and 701 injuries in the US
Elon Musk’s Tesla purchase by Donald Trump sparks explosive new drama
Elon Musk’s Tesla purchase by Donald Trump sparks explosive new drama
As soon as Elon Musk official role ended, the public fued between him and Trump has taken a personal turn
Lost J.M.W. Turner painting discovered after 150 years set for auction
Lost J.M.W. Turner painting discovered after 150 years set for auction
Experts thought that Turner's first oil painting shown to the public was 'Fishermen at Sea'
Australian navy ship causes havoc across New Zealand
Australian navy ship causes havoc across New Zealand
Parts of New Zealand faced internet issue due to interference by an Australian navy ship on its way to Wellington
World's highest railway bridge inaugurated in India
World's highest railway bridge inaugurated in India
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has officially opened the world's highest railway bridge above Chenab river
Elon Musk makes bombshell claim against Trump: Internet asks real question
Elon Musk makes bombshell claim against Trump: Internet asks real question
Elon Musk and President Donald Trump feud over 'Big, Beautiful Bill' has turned into a personal war
Harvard's foreign students backed by US judge in surprising ruling
Harvard's foreign students backed by US judge in surprising ruling
The Trump administration ban on US entry for foreign students temporarily barred by a US judge