3 bodies recovered in NYC's East River, including missing 15-year-old girl

Three dead bodies, including a 15-year-old girl who went missing a week ago, were pulled from New York City's East River this weekend.
First responders and officials with the New York Police Department (NYPD) Harbor Unit found the dead body of a teenage Manhattan girl, whose identity has been confirmed as Graceline Ilogene at 12:30 p.m. local time on Friday, as reported by CBS News New York, the New York Daily News and The New York Post.
Over a few days ago, Ilogene reportedly fell into the river as she was playing on rocks by the water off Roosevelt Island, according to the police.
The search operation to find Ilogene held for several hours on the same day when she went missing, before calling off their search due to poor weather conditions.
However, the search resumed over the next few days.
2 unidentified dead bodies found in East River
Police have also discovered two more dead bodies near South Street and Fulton Street, which have yet to be identified. Further details regarding this still remain under wraps.
On Friday, before 7 p.m., police said that officers responded to a 911 call reporting an individual in the water at East 34th Street and FDR Drive.
Notably, The NYPD Harbor Unit and Emergency Service Unit arrived at the scene and found the body of a male from the water, who has yet to be identified.