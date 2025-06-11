Threads starts experimenting DMs without switching to Instagram

Threads is currently experimenting with the latest feature that will allow users to communicate with each other directly, without switching to Instagram.
Direct messages (DMs) on Threads are under development and will be launched in select markets starting this week, according to the company.
This move comes in contrast with the plans previously shared by Instagram head Adam Mosseri who hinted towards the merging of Instagram’s DMs with Threads.
Experimenting DMs on Threads
In a post on Threads, Meta’s owner Mark Zuckerberg wrote, “We're starting to test DMs on Threads. If you get access to this -- slide through!”
Currently, Threads does not allow users to send DMs to each other. While they can easily share posts, it is forwarded through Instagram using the Send on Instagram option.
Threads will reportedly introduce the ability to share DMs starting this week in Hong Kong, Thailand, and Argentina, according to The Verge.
Users are likely to receive access to an inbox on Threads which is different from Instagram's DM list.
Users can access it by clicking on the latest envelope symbol that is said to appear on the taskbar at the bottom of the screen on both Android and iOS apps.
In addition, a similar DM icon will be placed on the left panel on Threads' desktop variant through the web.
“Our mission is to foster an open exchange of perspectives, and we know how important messaging is to supporting that cause”, Mosseri added.
This builds upon the ad initiatives announced by the company last month which plans to assist businesses interact with a broader audience.