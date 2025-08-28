Home / Sci-Tech

Samsung to host Galaxy launch event on September 4

Users can stream the Galaxy live event on Samsung.com and Samsung’s YouTube channel kicking off at 3pm IST on September 4

In a surprising move, Samsung has announced to host a new Galaxy launch event on September 4.

To announce the forthcoming event, the South Korean tech giant released a statement, which reads, "Join us on September 4 to discover a more seamless mobile experience across a wider range of devices — from premium AI tablets to the newest member of the Galaxy S25 family.”

How to watch the Samsung Galaxy S25 launch event?

Anticipated users can stream the live event on Samsung.com and Samsung’s YouTube channel kicking off at 3pm IST on September 4.

What to expect?

Samsung is expected to launch the Samsung Galaxy Tab S11 series with the Galaxy Tab S11 and Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra.

Several reports suggested that there will be no Plus variant. Both of the tablets are likely to be equipped with the MediaTek Dimensity 9400+ chipset.

Moreover, the Samsung Galaxy S25 FE is likely to be released as the latest addition to the Galaxy S25 lineup.

In terms of display, the upcoming phone is expected to feature a 6.7-inch Full-HD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 382ppi pixel density.

