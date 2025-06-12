Sci-Tech

Meta AI announces new generative video editing feature

Meta announced the launch of more customisation options by the end of the year

Meta has introduced a significant feature to its artificial intelligence (AI) platform, adding video editing features that enable users to transform short clips using AI-powered presets.

The recently introduced feature of Meta AI lets users modify elements such as visual styles, and environments in 10-second videos with generative AI prompts.

Currently, users can only test with 50 curated presets, developed with feedback from content creators, to improve their video content swiftly.

A few preset effects include applying a “vintage comic book” visual filter and adjusting weather conditions.

Notably, users can easily share their edited videos directly to Facebook and Instagram from within the Edits app and the Meta AI platform.

Meta has further announced the launch of more customisation options by the end of the year.

In a blog post, Meta stated, “This tool is designed to help everyone—whether you're a casual user or a content creator—craft fun and visually interesting videos to share with friends, family, or followers.”

Availability

Users can access Meta AI’s latest features through its AI app, the Meta.ai website, and its video-editing app Edits, which is a rival to TikTok’s CapCut.

It is pertinent to mention that the feature will be initially limited to users across the US.

