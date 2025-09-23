Home / Sci-Tech

Oracle, Silver Lake to invest in multibillion-dollar TikTok US operations deal

ByteDance nears deal to sell TikTok US operations with Oracle, Silver Lake backing

  • By Bushra Saleem
  • |
Oracle, Silver Lake to invest in multibillion-dollar TikTok US operations deal
Oracle, Silver Lake to invest in multibillion-dollar TikTok US operations deal

President Donald Trump this week will declare that a deal to divest TikTok's US operations from its Chinese owner ByteDance will meet requirements set out in a 2024 law.

As per White House official investors will include Oracle, opens new tab and private equity firm Silver Lake.

According to Reuters, ByteDance will own less than 20% while TikTok US will be controlled by a mix of its existing US and global firms as well as a significant number of new investors who have no affiliation with ByteDance, the official said. 

The full slate of investors is not yet finalized. "It's going to be real household names," the official added, saying that Trump will sign an executive order certifying that the deal is legal under the law.

The agreement requires that all data on American users will be stored on U.S. cloud computing infrastructure run by Oracle.

Trump said on Sunday that media mogul Lachlan Murdoch and business leaders Larry Ellison and Michael Dell would be involved as U.S. investors in a proposed deal to keep TikTok operating in the United States.

The US is confident that China has approved the deal and does not plan further talks with Beijing about its details, the official told reporters on a conference call, but added that additional paperwork is required from both sides.

You Might Like:

NASA plans to destroy asteroid 2024 YRF to protect moon, debris disaster

NASA plans to destroy asteroid 2024 YRF to protect moon, debris disaster
Asteroid 2024 YRF’s 4% chance of lunar collision prompts destruction plans including nuclear option

Gemini AI now available in TV to help users find their missed favourite shows

Gemini AI now available in TV to help users find their missed favourite shows
Gemini will be integrated on the Google TV Streamer, Walmart onn 4K Pro, 2025 Hisense U7, U8, and more by the end of 2026

Nvidia announces plans to invest $100 billion in OpenAI

Nvidia announces plans to invest $100 billion in OpenAI
OpenAI and Nvidia aim to establish systems requiring 10 gigawatts of power, equivalent to 4–5 million GPUs, with this investment

T-Mobile announces telecom veteran Srini Gopalan as new CEO

T-Mobile announces telecom veteran Srini Gopalan as new CEO
Srini Gopalan, is set to assume the role of CEO from Mike Sievert, effective from November 1, 2025

WhatsApp allows iPhone users to set reminders for certain messages

WhatsApp allows iPhone users to set reminders for certain messages
Meta-owned WhatsApp simplifies keeping track of important details in busy conversations with this significant addition

Elon Musk slammed by Sir Ed over child safety failures on social media

Elon Musk slammed by Sir Ed over child safety failures on social media
The Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey accused Musk of allowing online harm and failing to protect young users on X

ByteDance secures minority board seat in TikTok's US operations amid ban threat

ByteDance secures minority board seat in TikTok's US operations amid ban threat
ByteDance to get only 1 of 7 board seats in TikTok’s US operations as ban looms closer

Mark Zuckerberg's live demo of smart glasses goes wrong, blames Wi-Fi issues

Mark Zuckerberg's live demo of smart glasses goes wrong, blames Wi-Fi issues
Despite the mishaps, the Meta highlighted its long-term vision, including future 'Hypernova' smart glasses

iPhone 17 launch in Moscow, as pre-orders surge 66% in Russia

iPhone 17 launch in Moscow, as pre-orders surge 66% in Russia
Apple's iPhone 17 sees strong demand in Moscow as pre-orders skyrocket despite economic slowdown

Apple launches watchOS 26.0.1 for improved user experience

Apple launches watchOS 26.0.1 for improved user experience
These updates aim to offer a smoother and more efficient user experience

Microsoft console prices increased across US: How much do they cost now?

Microsoft console prices increased across US: How much do they cost now?
It marks the second time that Microsoft has increased prices on its consoles in the US this year

New Apple Watch uses AI to detect possible high blood pressure

New Apple Watch uses AI to detect possible high blood pressure
Apple's Watch new feature uses an artificial intelligence (AI) instead of a traditional blood pressure monitor