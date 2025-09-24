Home / Sci-Tech

WhatsApp rolls out Message Translation feature to iOS and Android users

Meta-owned WhatsApp’s plans to launch Message Translations to the web or to its Windows and Mac apps remains under wraps

  • By Syeda Fazeelat
  • |
WhatsApp rolls out Message Translation feature to iOS and Android users
WhatsApp rolls out Message Translation feature to iOS and Android users 

WhatsApp has introduced the feature to translate messages into their preferred language.

On Tuesday, September 23, 2025, the instant-messaging app stated that whenever a user receives a message in a different language, they can hold on the message and click “Translate.”

Afterwards, users will have to choose the language they want to translate from or to, and install it to use in the future.

According to the company, Message Translations are accessible in one-on-one chats, groups, and Channel updates.

Android users have also received an option to turn on automatic translation for an entire chat to find all the incoming messages in that conversation translated, ensuring enhanced privacy.

This significant update comes a few months after the Cupertino-based tech giant released live translation in Messages.

Availability

WhatsApp's recently launched feature is currently available for all the Android and iPhone users.

It is pertinent to mention that Android users can easily access translations in up to six languages, including Spanish, English, Portuguese, Arabic, Russian.

Meanwhile the iPhone can translate their messages in a range of languages, including Vietnamese, Dutch, English, French, German, Hindi, Polish, Portuguese, Russian, Spanish, Arabic, and more.

However, WhatsApp’s plans to launch Message Translations to the web or to its Windows and Mac apps remains under wraps.

You Might Like:

Spotify premium now incorporates with DJ Software

Spotify premium now incorporates with DJ Software
The latest incorporation will be restricted to Premium users, and available in 51 markets internationally

Disney to increase price of Disney+, Hulu subscriptions from October 21

Disney to increase price of Disney+, Hulu subscriptions from October 21
Disney+ Premium annual plan is increasing by $30 to $189.99 per year

SpaceX set to launch NASA, NOAA missions to study solar activity

SpaceX set to launch NASA, NOAA missions to study solar activity
NASA, NOAA launch their mission on SpaceX Falcon 9 to explore solar impacts and monitor space weather

NASA set to send four astronauts on historic Moon orbit mission next year

NASA set to send four astronauts on historic Moon orbit mission next year
NASA is preparing to send four astronauts on a ten-day journey orbiting the Moon

NASA plans to destroy asteroid 2024 YRF to protect moon, debris disaster

NASA plans to destroy asteroid 2024 YRF to protect moon, debris disaster
Asteroid 2024 YRF’s 4% chance of lunar collision prompts destruction plans including nuclear option

Oracle, Silver Lake to invest in multibillion-dollar TikTok US operations deal

Oracle, Silver Lake to invest in multibillion-dollar TikTok US operations deal
ByteDance nears deal to sell TikTok US operations with Oracle, Silver Lake backing

Gemini AI now available in TV to help users find their missed favourite shows

Gemini AI now available in TV to help users find their missed favourite shows
Gemini will be integrated on the Google TV Streamer, Walmart onn 4K Pro, 2025 Hisense U7, U8, and more by the end of 2026

Nvidia announces plans to invest $100 billion in OpenAI

Nvidia announces plans to invest $100 billion in OpenAI
OpenAI and Nvidia aim to establish systems requiring 10 gigawatts of power, equivalent to 4–5 million GPUs, with this investment

T-Mobile announces telecom veteran Srini Gopalan as new CEO

T-Mobile announces telecom veteran Srini Gopalan as new CEO
Srini Gopalan, is set to assume the role of CEO from Mike Sievert, effective from November 1, 2025

WhatsApp allows iPhone users to set reminders for certain messages

WhatsApp allows iPhone users to set reminders for certain messages
Meta-owned WhatsApp simplifies keeping track of important details in busy conversations with this significant addition

Elon Musk slammed by Sir Ed over child safety failures on social media

Elon Musk slammed by Sir Ed over child safety failures on social media
The Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey accused Musk of allowing online harm and failing to protect young users on X

ByteDance secures minority board seat in TikTok's US operations amid ban threat

ByteDance secures minority board seat in TikTok's US operations amid ban threat
ByteDance to get only 1 of 7 board seats in TikTok’s US operations as ban looms closer