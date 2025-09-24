WhatsApp rolls out Message Translation feature to iOS and Android users 

WhatsApp has introduced the feature to translate messages into their preferred language.
On Tuesday, September 23, 2025, the instant-messaging app stated that whenever a user receives a message in a different language, they can hold on the message and click “Translate.”
Afterwards, users will have to choose the language they want to translate from or to, and install it to use in the future.
According to the company, Message Translations are accessible in one-on-one chats, groups, and Channel updates.
Android users have also received an option to turn on automatic translation for an entire chat to find all the incoming messages in that conversation translated, ensuring enhanced privacy.
This significant update comes a few months after the Cupertino-based tech giant released live translation in Messages.
Availability
WhatsApp's recently launched feature is currently available for all the Android and iPhone users.
It is pertinent to mention that Android users can easily access translations in up to six languages, including Spanish, English, Portuguese, Arabic, Russian.
Meanwhile the iPhone can translate their messages in a range of languages, including Vietnamese, Dutch, English, French, German, Hindi, Polish, Portuguese, Russian, Spanish, Arabic, and more.
However, WhatsApp’s plans to launch Message Translations to the web or to its Windows and Mac apps remains under wraps.