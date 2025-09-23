Home / Sci-Tech

NASA plans to destroy asteroid 2024 YRF to protect moon, debris disaster

Asteroid 2024 YRF’s 4% chance of lunar collision prompts destruction plans including nuclear option

  • By Bushra Saleem
  • |
NASA plans to destroy asteroid 2024 YRF to protect moon, debris disaster
NASA plans to destroy asteroid 2024 YRF to protect moon, debris disaster

Asteroid 2024 YR4 caused quite a stir last year when it was discovered and originally calculated to have a 3% chance of hitting Earth.

Since then models have been refined and while it no longer has a chance of hitting Earth, it does have a 4% chance of hitting the moon in December 2032.

According to Phys, as that time gets closer, we'll have a better idea of the probability, but engineers and scientists are also planning for what we would need to do in order to ensure it doesn't hit our only natural satellite at all.

A new paper posted to the arXiv preprint server from NASA and a bunch of other researchers details potential missions and timelines that could make sure the moon isn't pummeled with a decent-sized asteroid in less than a decade.

Earlier this year, the asteroid made headlines after scientists identified it as having one of the highest chances of hitting the Earth on record. However, as time went on, that probability sank to a tiny fraction of a percent.

But even if it only strikes the Moon, the results could still be dangerous for astronauts in space, who could be battered by debris resulting from the collision.

In a yet-to-be-peer-reviewed paper, the scientists argued that our best option to avoid that eventuality is to blow 2024 YR4 up altogether as part of a “kinetic disruption mission,” a notable escalation from NASA’s 2022 Double Asteroid Redirection Test (DART), which saw a spacecraft nudge an asteroid called Dimorphos off course by ramming it at high speed.

This time, they propose detonating the space rock using “nuclear explosive devices,” a violent option that could allow us to explore yet another way of deflecting potentially dangerous near-Earth space rocks, “even if lunar impact is ruled out,” the researchers say.

The researchers found that there isn’t enough time to launch a “reconnaissance mission” first to get a better idea of its mass, required data for a successful deflection attempt. Thanks to the James Webb Space Telescope observations, we know it measures nearly 300 feet in length, but its mass remains a notable unknown.

The team calculated that 2024 YR4’s mass could range anywhere from 72.7 million to a whopping 2 billion pounds, which would make designing a DART-like mission practically impossible.

The best option for a recon mission is a “late 2028” launch, they found, which would only leave roughly three years to intercept the asteroid.

You Might Like:

Oracle, Silver Lake to invest in multibillion-dollar TikTok US operations deal

Oracle, Silver Lake to invest in multibillion-dollar TikTok US operations deal
ByteDance nears deal to sell TikTok US operations with Oracle, Silver Lake backing

Gemini AI now available in TV to help users find their missed favourite shows

Gemini AI now available in TV to help users find their missed favourite shows
Gemini will be integrated on the Google TV Streamer, Walmart onn 4K Pro, 2025 Hisense U7, U8, and more by the end of 2026

Nvidia announces plans to invest $100 billion in OpenAI

Nvidia announces plans to invest $100 billion in OpenAI
OpenAI and Nvidia aim to establish systems requiring 10 gigawatts of power, equivalent to 4–5 million GPUs, with this investment

T-Mobile announces telecom veteran Srini Gopalan as new CEO

T-Mobile announces telecom veteran Srini Gopalan as new CEO
Srini Gopalan, is set to assume the role of CEO from Mike Sievert, effective from November 1, 2025

WhatsApp allows iPhone users to set reminders for certain messages

WhatsApp allows iPhone users to set reminders for certain messages
Meta-owned WhatsApp simplifies keeping track of important details in busy conversations with this significant addition

Elon Musk slammed by Sir Ed over child safety failures on social media

Elon Musk slammed by Sir Ed over child safety failures on social media
The Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey accused Musk of allowing online harm and failing to protect young users on X

ByteDance secures minority board seat in TikTok's US operations amid ban threat

ByteDance secures minority board seat in TikTok's US operations amid ban threat
ByteDance to get only 1 of 7 board seats in TikTok’s US operations as ban looms closer

Mark Zuckerberg's live demo of smart glasses goes wrong, blames Wi-Fi issues

Mark Zuckerberg's live demo of smart glasses goes wrong, blames Wi-Fi issues
Despite the mishaps, the Meta highlighted its long-term vision, including future 'Hypernova' smart glasses

iPhone 17 launch in Moscow, as pre-orders surge 66% in Russia

iPhone 17 launch in Moscow, as pre-orders surge 66% in Russia
Apple's iPhone 17 sees strong demand in Moscow as pre-orders skyrocket despite economic slowdown

Apple launches watchOS 26.0.1 for improved user experience

Apple launches watchOS 26.0.1 for improved user experience
These updates aim to offer a smoother and more efficient user experience

Microsoft console prices increased across US: How much do they cost now?

Microsoft console prices increased across US: How much do they cost now?
It marks the second time that Microsoft has increased prices on its consoles in the US this year

New Apple Watch uses AI to detect possible high blood pressure

New Apple Watch uses AI to detect possible high blood pressure
Apple's Watch new feature uses an artificial intelligence (AI) instead of a traditional blood pressure monitor