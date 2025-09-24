Disney to increase price of Disney+, Hulu subscriptions from October 21

In a significant update, Disney has increased the price of Disney+ and Hulu subscriptions once again.
Multiple streaming services’ standalone plans and bundles will see a price hike, which will be effective from October 21, 2025.
The Disney+ Premium annual plan is increasing by $30 to $189.99 per year.
The Disney+ standalone plan with ads will significantly raise by $2 to $11.99 per month, while the no-ads Disney+ Premium plan will raise by $3 to $18.99 per month.
The Disney+ and Hulu with ads bundle subscription price will scale up by $2 to $12.99, while the Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN Select bundle with ads will be raised by $3 to $19.99.
Disney+, which was released in 2019 with a $6.99 monthly subscription, has been following the monopoly of other streaming services in gradually raising its prices.
Previously, the platform announced the price surge in October 2024, when the ad-free plan scaled up from $13.99 per month to $15.99, and the plan with ads raised from $7.99 per month to $9.99.