Meta introduces 'Teen Accounts' to Facebook and Messenger worldwide 

In a significant update, Meta has officially announced the expansion of “Teen Accounts,” offering enhanced privacy and parental controls, to Facebook and Messenger.
This move comes as the company statesd that "hundreds of millions" of teens are already using the accounts across Instagram, Messenger, and Facebook.
Initially, Meta introduced teen accounts to Instagram a year ago and started launching them to teens across Canada, US, UK, and Australia on Facebook and Messenger earlier this year.
It is pertinent to mention that the Teen Accounts apply stricter privacy settings for users below the age of 18, restricting inappropriate content, and visibility of their profiles.
Users under 16 will require parental permission to change settings such as turning off default image protections or going live, and other features to restrict inappropriate contacts.
It lets parents to supervise their accounts and set a time limit to ensure that teens are spending less time on social media platforms.
With this update, Meta aims to provide a more private and safer online experience for youngsters across Meta's platforms, similar to the Instagram version.
The company will begin placing teens who are new to the app, and teens who are using Facebook and Messenger, into Teen Accounts as early as this week in Pakistan.
As part of Meta’s unwavering commitment to supporting parents and protecting teens, the company is currently working on different ways to keep their accounts safe and secure on Messenger, Facebook, and Instagram.