Spotify to tighten AI music rules with new policy changes

Spotify has announced updated artificial intelligence (AI) policies to increase transparency, restrict spam, and ban unauthorised voice cloning on its platform.
These significant changes include adopting the forthcoming digital data exchange (DDEX) industry standard to label AI usage in music credits, detecting whether AI was used for instruments, vocals, and post-production.
The Swedish music streaming giant stated that 15 labels and distributors have committed to using DDEX.
Furthermore, the platform clarified that AI-centric voice clones, deepfakes, and more are strictly prohibited and will be removed.
Spotify’s VP of Music, Charlie Hellman, stated, “We’re not here to punish artists for using AI authentically and responsibly.”
“But we are here to stop the bad actors,” Charlie added.
To combat the rapidly increasing misuse of AI, Spotify is set to launch a new spam filter this fall, aimed at identifying manipulative tactics, including duplicates, SEO tricks, and mass uploads.
The system will gradually integrate more signals to cover time to adapt to evolving abuse methods.
Moreover, the platform will partner with some distributors to prevent “profile mismatches,” where music is wrongly uploaded under another artist’s name.
These significant updates come amid a significant increase in AI-generated music across streaming platforms. While Spotify has kept the actual numbers under wraps, it addresses that AI music is growing at a global scale, with many artists using AI as part of the creative process.