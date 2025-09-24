Spotify premium now incorporates with DJ Software

Spotify has directly incorporated desktop DJ software from rekordbox, Serato, and djay, the streaming service.
On Wednesday, September 24, 2025, the Swedish-music streaming giant announced that users will be allowed to access their entire libraries and playlists within these programs, simplifying it for users to create sets from playlists and blend tracks.
Spotify stated in a blog post, “You can effortlessly mix songs from Spotify using supported DJ software, curating your sets to build momentum or create mood shifts between tracks.”
“Just log in to access Spotify’s entire music catalog, including your own playlists and Spotify’s editorial selections. It’s a seamless way to take creative control and make every set uniquely yours,” Spotify added.
It is pertinent to mention that the incorporation will be restricted to Premium users, and available in 51 markets internationally.
The significant update comes a few weeks after the company introduced the ability for Premium users to mix track-to-track transitions in their own playlists.
Wednesday’s revelation is the latest in a comprehensive suite of a recently launched feature for the streaming service.
Apart from this update, Spotify recently released support for lossless music streaming, the ability for free users to play and select songs, new “smart filters,” and more.