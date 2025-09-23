Home / Sci-Tech

Gemini AI now available in TV to help users find their missed favourite shows

Gemini will be integrated on the Google TV Streamer, Walmart onn 4K Pro, 2025 Hisense U7, U8, and more by the end of 2026

  Syeda Fazeelat
Google announced the expansion of Google’s AI assistant to the Gemini TV, letting TV owners engage in natural language conversations with the AI.

On Monday, September 22, 2025, the Alphabet-owned Google said that its Gemini AI could assist individuals with different interests settle on something to watch that they would both like, or to help you find whatever you have missed.

However, because it’s Gemini, you can ask any other type of question, too, just as you could with the AI chatbot on your smartphone.

Moreover, users can ask any other question to the chatbot, as it will similarly work in your TV the way it works in your mobile.

For example, kids can get Gemini’s assistance to complete their homework or brainstorming school project ideas,

It is pertinent to note that all the previous capabilities of (non-AI) Google Assistant will still remain available, according to Google.

The Gemini has started introducing to Google TV begins on the TCL QM9K series.

Later in the year, Gemini will be integrated on the Google TV Streamer, Walmart onn 4K Pro, 2025 Hisense U7, U8, and UX models, and 2025 TCL QM7K, QM8K, and X11K models. 

