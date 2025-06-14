World

San Antonio floods: At least 11 dead as missing people number remains unknown

First responders have rescued dozens of people in San Antonio flooding as an unconfirmed number remain missing

San Antonio has been hit with devastating floods that claimed at least 11 lives.

According to a Texas local, the severe storms on Wednesday, June 11, and Thursday, June 12, forced cars off roads, pushing drivers into a creek.

The San Antonio Fire Department shared that rescuers were searching for at least four missing people in the floods.

Furthermore, the death toll could increase as the authorities continue with their rescue efforts, which might take a few days.

The fire department has deployed K9 units and requested additional assistance from a statewide urban search and rescue force amid the horrific flooding.

Till Friday afternoon, June 13, officials had rescued 70 people from the floods, and four of them were transferred to a local hospital with minor injuries.

Three of the people who died in the floods were stuck in their cars near the Perrin Beitel neighbourhoods at around 5:00 local time amid the heavy rain on Thursday morning, June 12.

San Antonio Mayor reacts to the flooding

San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg expressed his condolences to the families of the flood victims.

He penned on his X account, "Our hearts are with the families of those we've lost to this week's flash floods and the families who continue searching for their loved ones."

Notably, on Thursday, June 12, rainfall dropped seven inches, and residents were forced to climb trees to escape rising water.

