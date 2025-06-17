Harvard wins temporary relief as judge extends block on foreign student ban

  • by Web Desk
  • |
Harvard University won a temporary reprieve as a US judge extended a block on Donald Trump's attempt to ban foreign students.

According to CNN, after a court hearing on Monday, the US president’s order to block foreign students from Harvard University will remain on hold after a lawyer for the Ivy League school argued that Trump was using students as “pawns.”

US District Judge Allison Burroughs for the second time extended the restraining order until June 23 at the request of the university. She previously granted a restraining order on June 5, which will expire on Thursday.

‘Havard is not dangerous’

A lawyer for Harvard, Ian Gershengorn, told Burroughs that the Republican president was “using Harvard’s international students as pawns” and claimed that the administration has exceeded its authority against the school for not agreeing to the president’s demands.

Gershengorn said, “I think there is no finding that Harvard is dangerous.”

Meanwhile, Department of Justice attorney Tiberius Davis countered that the authorities have scrutinised dozens of universities over the past two months. “The power is within Harvard to fix this,” adding that the administration believes “other universities might be better” to host foreign students.

This came after Trump earlier this month tried to block foreign students from entering the US to attend school over national security concerns.

