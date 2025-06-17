World

Minnesota lawmaker's children speak out after parents' tragic assassination

Minnesota Rep. Melissa Hortman and her husband Mark Break were killed in 'politically motivated' attack

  • by Web Desk
Minnesota Rep. Melissa Hortman and her husband Mark Break were killed in 'politically motivated' attack

Sophie and Colin Hortman broke silence on the fatal shooting of their parents, Minnesota state Rep. Melissa Hortman and Mark Hortman.

According to CBS News, in a written statement released Monday night, Sophie and Colin Hortman said they're "devastated and heartbroken."

"They were the bright lights at the center of our lives, and we can't believe they are gone," the statement said. "Their love for us was boundless. We miss them so much."

Melissa and Mark Hortman were shot and killed early Saturday in their Brooklyn Park home, and state Sen. John Hoffman and his wife, Yvette, were shot and injured at their house in Champlin in what Gov. Tim Walz has called politically motivated shootings.

A manhunt for the suspect, 57-year-old Vance Boelter, lasted for over 36 hours. He was taken into custody on Sunday night in Sibley County.

Sophie and Colin Hartman in the statement thanked law enforcement for their "swift action that saved others."

"Our parents touched so many lives, and they leave behind an incredible legacy of dedication to their community that will live on in us, their friends, their colleagues and co-workers, and every single person who knew and loved them," the statement said.

The message also listed different ways people can honor the memory of Melissa and Mark Hoffman, including planting a tree, visiting a local park, petting a dog, telling a cheesy joke to loved ones, baking something, trying a new hobby and "standing up for what you believe in, especially if that thing is justice and peace."

The suspect, Boelter, who made his first court appearence on Monday, faces six federal charges and four state charges.

