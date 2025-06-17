Bomb threat prompts IndiGo flight to make emergency landing in Nagpur

  Web Desk
  • |
An IndiGo flight en route from Kochi to Delhi made an emergency landing in Nagpur following a bomb threat.

According to Hindustan Times, CIAL stated that the threat was received via its official email ID concerning the IndiGo flight, which had arrived from Muscat and departed for Delhi at 9.31 am carrying 157 passengers and six crew members.

Following the receipt of the threat, a Bomb Threat Assessment Committee (BTAC) was convened, and the threat was deemed "specific," CIAL said.

"The information was promptly communicated to relevant authorities, following which the flight made an emergency landing at Nagpur airport and is currently undergoing inspection," the statement added.

CIAL further confirmed that after the completion of the necessary security checks, the aircraft would proceed to its destination in Delhi.

Officials on Monday reported that Lufthansa flight LH752, en route from Frankfurt to Hyderabad, had to return to Germany following a bomb threat. In response, a threat assessment committee was convened in accordance with Standard Operating Procedures (SOP).

