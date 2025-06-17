Top 10 world’s most liveable city for 2025

Austria’s beautiful capital, Vienna, is no longer the most liveable city in the world

  • by Web Desk
  • |
Austria’s beautiful capital, Vienna, is no longer the most liveable city in the world
Austria’s beautiful capital, Vienna, is no longer the most liveable city in the world

The most liveable cities in the world for the year 2025 has been revealed and for the first time in three years, Vienna is not on the top.

According to CNN, After a three-year run at the top of the annual list from the Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU), the Austrian capital has been beaten out by “Wonderful, Wonderful Copenhagen.”

Denmark’s capital has taken the number one spot on the ranking of the world’s most liveable cities for 2025, which was released on Tuesday.

The EIU, a sister organization to The Economist magazine, ranked 173 cities around the world on a number of factors, including healthcare, education, stability, infrastructure and environment.

Copenhagen triumphed after receiving “perfect” scores for stability, education and infrastructure, while Vienna tied for second place with Swiss city Zurich.

Australia’s Melbourne retained its fourth place spot, while Switzerland’s Geneva was fifth on the list.

Just outside of the top five, Sydney, Australia moved up the list, jumping from joint seventh place to sixth, while Japanese city Osaka and New Zealand’s Auckland tied for seventh place.

In ninth place, Adelaide was the third Australian city to make the top 10, while Canada’s Vancouver took the number 10 slot.

World’s most liveable cities for 2025:

As per the global liveability index for 2025 the most liveable cities in the world are:

1. Copenhagen, Denmark

2. Vienna, Austria

3. Zurich, Switzerland

4. Melbourne, Australia

5. Geneva, Switzerland

6. Sydney, Australia

7. Osaka, Japan

8. Auckland, New Zealand

9. Adelaide, Australia

10. Vancouver, Canada

Read more : World
Bomb threat prompts IndiGo flight to make emergency landing in Nagpur
Bomb threat prompts IndiGo flight to make emergency landing in Nagpur
IndiGo flight from Oman to India carrying 163 on board makes precautionary landing amid bomb threat
Harvard wins temporary relief as judge extends block on foreign student ban
Harvard wins temporary relief as judge extends block on foreign student ban
US judge upholds suspension of President Donald Trump's ban on Harvard University foreign students
Minnesota lawmaker's children speak out after parents' tragic assassination
Minnesota lawmaker's children speak out after parents' tragic assassination
Minnesota Rep. Melissa Hortman and her husband Mark Break were killed in 'politically motivated' attack
US-UK sign trade deal as Trump meets Starmer at G7 Summit
US-UK sign trade deal as Trump meets Starmer at G7 Summit
UK will be protected from future US tariffs because Donald Trump ‘like them’
Air fryers at center of privacy scandal as new strict rules roll out
Air fryers at center of privacy scandal as new strict rules roll out
The new rules also apply to smartwatches and fitness trackers
Roald Dahl’s rare sketches resurface after decades, set to fetch thousands at auction
Roald Dahl’s rare sketches resurface after decades, set to fetch thousands at auction
Dahl, who passed away in 1990 at the age of 74, made these sketches using a black pen for his book 'Boy'
UK weather: Heatwave returns as temperatures may hit 32C this week
UK weather: Heatwave returns as temperatures may hit 32C this week
The Met Office advices people in the UK to stay cool and drink plenty of water during heatwaves
UK’s largest road tunnel gets green light after years of delays
UK’s largest road tunnel gets green light after years of delays
The new road will connect major highways, the A2 and M2 in Kent with the A13 and M25 in Thurrock
Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner flight forced to turn back due to technical fault
Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner flight forced to turn back due to technical fault
Air India Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner hit with mid-air technical issue days after Ahmedabad crash
US 'largest deportation program in history': Trump directs ICE to expand efforts
US 'largest deportation program in history': Trump directs ICE to expand efforts
Donald Trump orders ICE to crack down on undocumented migrants in large Democratic-run cities
Top US charitable billionaires in 2025: Bill Gates, Warren Buffett and others
Top US charitable billionaires in 2025: Bill Gates, Warren Buffett and others
America's top 25 billionaire philanthropists' lifetime giving reached $241 billion last year
World’s safest countries to live in 2025 revealed: See who tops the list
World’s safest countries to live in 2025 revealed: See who tops the list
Here are top 10 safest countries in the world selected by Global Peace Index (GPI) every year