Top 10 world’s most liveable city for 2025

The most liveable cities in the world for the year 2025 has been revealed and for the first time in three years, Vienna is not on the top.
According to CNN, After a three-year run at the top of the annual list from the Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU), the Austrian capital has been beaten out by “Wonderful, Wonderful Copenhagen.”
Denmark’s capital has taken the number one spot on the ranking of the world’s most liveable cities for 2025, which was released on Tuesday.
The EIU, a sister organization to The Economist magazine, ranked 173 cities around the world on a number of factors, including healthcare, education, stability, infrastructure and environment.
Copenhagen triumphed after receiving “perfect” scores for stability, education and infrastructure, while Vienna tied for second place with Swiss city Zurich.
Australia’s Melbourne retained its fourth place spot, while Switzerland’s Geneva was fifth on the list.
Just outside of the top five, Sydney, Australia moved up the list, jumping from joint seventh place to sixth, while Japanese city Osaka and New Zealand’s Auckland tied for seventh place.
In ninth place, Adelaide was the third Australian city to make the top 10, while Canada’s Vancouver took the number 10 slot.
World’s most liveable cities for 2025:
As per the global liveability index for 2025 the most liveable cities in the world are:
1. Copenhagen, Denmark
2. Vienna, Austria
3. Zurich, Switzerland
4. Melbourne, Australia
5. Geneva, Switzerland
6. Sydney, Australia
7. Osaka, Japan
8. Auckland, New Zealand
9. Adelaide, Australia
10. Vancouver, Canada