 Carlos Alcaraz, Raducanu set to team up in star-studded US Open mixed doubles

British tennis star Emma Raducanu and Wimbledon champion Carlos Alcaraz are planning to team up for the new mixed doubles event at the US Open.
Another British player, Jack Draper, will partner with Zheng Qinwen, who is ranked number four in the world.
Many other famous players, including Novak Djokovic, Jannik Sinner and Naomi Osaka are also planning to take part, making the event full of big names.
The competition will be held during "Fan Week," which is the week before the main singles matches start.
The US Open mixed doubles event will take place separately on 19-20 August before the main US Open tournament starts on August 24.
On Tuesday, June 17, United States Tennis Association (USTA) announced 16 pairs who are interested in playing but they are not yet confirmed and they still have until July 28 to officially decide if they will participate.
USTA CEO Lew Sherr said in a statement, noting, "In our initial discussions about reimagining and elevating the U.S. Open mixed doubles championship, we wanted to find a way to showcase the world's best men and women competing with and against one another."
"We were confident that we would be able to get the top players in the game excited about this unique opportunity. Seeing the teams that have already put their names on the entry list makes us all incredibly excited," he added.
The initial entry list features as per BBC:
Emma Navarro (US) and Jannik Sinner (Ita)
Zheng Qinwen (Chn) and Jack Draper (GB)
Jessica Pegula (US) and Tommy Paul (US)
Jasmine Paolini (Ita) and Lorenzo Musetti (Ita)
Elena Rybakina (Kaz) and Taylor Fritz (US)
Mirra Andreeva and Daniil Medvedev
Madison Keys (US) and Frances Tiafoe (US)
Aryna Sabalenka and Grigor Dimitrov (Bul)
Iga Swiatek (Pol) and Casper Ruud (Nor)
Paula Badosa (Spa) and Stefanos Tsitsipas (Gre)
Emma Raducanu (GB) and Carlos Alcaraz (Spa)
Belinda Bencic (Sui) and Alexander Zverev (Ger)
Olga Danilovic (Srb) and Novak Djokovic (Srb)
Taylor Townsend (US) and Ben Shelton (US)
Sara Errani (Ita) and Andrea Vavassori (Ita)
Naomi Osaka (Jpn) and Nick Kyrgios (Aus)