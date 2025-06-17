Carlos Alcaraz, Raducanu set to team up in star-studded US Open mixed doubles

Many other famous players, including Novak Djokovic, Jannik Sinner and Osaka are also planning to take part in the event

  • by Web Desk
  • |
Carlos Alcaraz, Raducanu set to team up in star-studded US Open mixed doubles
 Carlos Alcaraz, Raducanu set to team up in star-studded US Open mixed doubles

British tennis star Emma Raducanu and Wimbledon champion Carlos Alcaraz are planning to team up for the new mixed doubles event at the US Open.

Another British player, Jack Draper, will partner with Zheng Qinwen, who is ranked number four in the world.

Many other famous players, including Novak Djokovic, Jannik Sinner and Naomi Osaka are also planning to take part, making the event full of big names.

The competition will be held during "Fan Week," which is the week before the main singles matches start.

The US Open mixed doubles event will take place separately on 19-20 August before the main US Open tournament starts on August 24.

On Tuesday, June 17, United States Tennis Association (USTA) announced 16 pairs who are interested in playing but they are not yet confirmed and they still have until July 28 to officially decide if they will participate.

USTA CEO Lew Sherr said in a statement, noting, "In our initial discussions about reimagining and elevating the U.S. Open mixed doubles championship, we wanted to find a way to showcase the world's best men and women competing with and against one another."

"We were confident that we would be able to get the top players in the game excited about this unique opportunity. Seeing the teams that have already put their names on the entry list makes us all incredibly excited," he added.

The initial entry list features as per BBC:

Emma Navarro (US) and Jannik Sinner (Ita)

Zheng Qinwen (Chn) and Jack Draper (GB)

Jessica Pegula (US) and Tommy Paul (US)

Jasmine Paolini (Ita) and Lorenzo Musetti (Ita)

Elena Rybakina (Kaz) and Taylor Fritz (US)

Mirra Andreeva and Daniil Medvedev

Madison Keys (US) and Frances Tiafoe (US)

Aryna Sabalenka and Grigor Dimitrov (Bul)

Iga Swiatek (Pol) and Casper Ruud (Nor)

Paula Badosa (Spa) and Stefanos Tsitsipas (Gre)

Emma Raducanu (GB) and Carlos Alcaraz (Spa)

Belinda Bencic (Sui) and Alexander Zverev (Ger)

Olga Danilovic (Srb) and Novak Djokovic (Srb)

Taylor Townsend (US) and Ben Shelton (US)

Sara Errani (Ita) and Andrea Vavassori (Ita)

Naomi Osaka (Jpn) and Nick Kyrgios (Aus)

Read more : Sports
Cricket sees first triple Super Over in history as Netherlands beat Nepal
Cricket sees first triple Super Over in history as Netherlands beat Nepal
A Super Over is used when the match ends in a tie and it's very uncommon to have more than one
F1 drivers show-off their style at Brad Pitts' film NYC premiere
F1 drivers show-off their style at Brad Pitts' film NYC premiere
Brad Pitts' upcoming film 'F1' is set to hit theatres on June
Cristiano Ronaldo transfer rumours denied by Al Hilal CEO in fiery response
Cristiano Ronaldo transfer rumours denied by Al Hilal CEO in fiery response
There were rumours that Al-Hilal might try to sign Ronaldo after FIFA allowed a new transfer window
Tom Brady bonds with kids in Japan, shares stunning moments from trip
Tom Brady bonds with kids in Japan, shares stunning moments from trip
Brady praises the ‘hospitality and beauty’ of Japan as he shares unseen moments from trip
Cristiano Ronaldo sends ‘special’ gift to Donald Trump with message of ‘peace’
Cristiano Ronaldo sends ‘special’ gift to Donald Trump with message of ‘peace’
Ronaldo's jersey gift to Donald Trump with a 'special message' sparks netizens' reactions
Sabalenka regrets being 'completely unprofessional' about Gauff French Open win
Sabalenka regrets being 'completely unprofessional' about Gauff French Open win
Aryna Sabalenka opens up about her ‘regret’ over ‘not very smart’ comments about Coco Gauff's win
Tom Brady’s lavish gift to 15-year-old son sparks buzz online
Tom Brady’s lavish gift to 15-year-old son sparks buzz online
Tom Brady is about to start his second season as the main NFL commentator for Fox Sports
Cristiano Ronaldo snubbed by former teammate in top 5 best players list
Cristiano Ronaldo snubbed by former teammate in top 5 best players list
Cristiano Ronaldo recently became the Global Brand Ambassador for the Esports World Cup (ECW)
Lewis Hamilton 'heartbroken' after hitting animal during Canadian GP
Lewis Hamilton 'heartbroken' after hitting animal during Canadian GP
Lewis Hamilton lost about half a second in speed per lap due to the incident and eventually finished in sixth place
Stephen Curry receives heartfelt tribute from wife Ayesha on special day
Stephen Curry receives heartfelt tribute from wife Ayesha on special day
Ayesha Curry pens a heartwarming note for ‘the best dad in the world’ Stephen Curry
Kimi Antonelli makes history as F1's third-youngest podium finisher
Kimi Antonelli makes history as F1's third-youngest podium finisher
Antonelli joins Verstappen and Stro as the youngest F1 podium finishers after podium finish
Angel Reese unveils 'unstoppable' ambition after new career milestone
Angel Reese unveils 'unstoppable' ambition after new career milestone
Angel Reese achieves new career milestone during Chicago Sky's 78-66 win over Connecticut Sun