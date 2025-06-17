World’s smallest yet deadliest wild cats arrive at Utah Zoo to help battle extinction

These cats have a very hight hunting success rate of 60% which is much higher than larger wild cats like lions

  • by Web Desk
  • |
World’s smallest yet deadliest wild cats arrive at Utah Zoo to help battle extinction
World’s smallest yet deadliest wild cats arrive at Utah Zoo to help battle extinction

Utah's Hogle Zoo has welcomed two young and cute ten-month-old kittens named Thelma and Louise.

These two sisters belong to a species called black-footed cat which is considered one of the most dangerous and effective hunters in the wild.

Even though they look small and similar to regular pet cats, they are highly skilled predators.

In fact, they have a very hight hunting success rate of 60% which is much higher than larger wild cats like lions who only succeed about 20% of the time when hunting.

Thelma and Louise were brought to Hogle Zoo from a wildlife center in Texas as part of a project to help protect their species.

Africa's smallest wild cats nearing extinction:

Black-footed cats are classified as "vulnerable" by International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) as their population is shrinking.

The zoo said in a statement, noting, "Thelma is bold and playful, while Louise is a little more reserved—cautiously curious and content to observe before leaping into the action."

It added, "Together, they roll, chase, and tumble through their space."

These wild cats are native to Africa and mostly live in the dry areas of Namibia, Botswana and South Africa and also the smallest wild cats on the continent.

Read more : World
Indonesia’s Mount Lewotobi Laki-Laki erupts with huge mushroom cloud seen 90 miles away
Indonesia’s Mount Lewotobi Laki-Laki erupts with huge mushroom cloud seen 90 miles away
Because of this intense eruption, authorities raised the volcano’s alert level to the highest danger level
Top 10 world’s most liveable city for 2025
Top 10 world’s most liveable city for 2025
Austria’s beautiful capital, Vienna, is no longer the most liveable city in the world
Bomb threat prompts IndiGo flight to make emergency landing in Nagpur
Bomb threat prompts IndiGo flight to make emergency landing in Nagpur
IndiGo flight from Oman to India carrying 163 on board makes precautionary landing amid bomb threat
Harvard wins temporary relief as judge extends block on foreign student ban
Harvard wins temporary relief as judge extends block on foreign student ban
US judge upholds suspension of President Donald Trump's ban on Harvard University foreign students
Minnesota lawmaker's children speak out after parents' tragic assassination
Minnesota lawmaker's children speak out after parents' tragic assassination
Minnesota Rep. Melissa Hortman and her husband Mark Break were killed in 'politically motivated' attack
US-UK sign trade deal as Trump meets Starmer at G7 Summit
US-UK sign trade deal as Trump meets Starmer at G7 Summit
UK will be protected from future US tariffs because Donald Trump ‘like them’
Air fryers at center of privacy scandal as new strict rules roll out
Air fryers at center of privacy scandal as new strict rules roll out
The new rules also apply to smartwatches and fitness trackers
Roald Dahl’s rare sketches resurface after decades, set to fetch thousands at auction
Roald Dahl’s rare sketches resurface after decades, set to fetch thousands at auction
Dahl, who passed away in 1990 at the age of 74, made these sketches using a black pen for his book 'Boy'
UK weather: Heatwave returns as temperatures may hit 32C this week
UK weather: Heatwave returns as temperatures may hit 32C this week
The Met Office advices people in the UK to stay cool and drink plenty of water during heatwaves
UK’s largest road tunnel gets green light after years of delays
UK’s largest road tunnel gets green light after years of delays
The new road will connect major highways, the A2 and M2 in Kent with the A13 and M25 in Thurrock
Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner flight forced to turn back due to technical fault
Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner flight forced to turn back due to technical fault
Air India Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner hit with mid-air technical issue days after Ahmedabad crash
US 'largest deportation program in history': Trump directs ICE to expand efforts
US 'largest deportation program in history': Trump directs ICE to expand efforts
Donald Trump orders ICE to crack down on undocumented migrants in large Democratic-run cities