World’s smallest yet deadliest wild cats arrive at Utah Zoo to help battle extinction

Utah's Hogle Zoo has welcomed two young and cute ten-month-old kittens named Thelma and Louise.
These two sisters belong to a species called black-footed cat which is considered one of the most dangerous and effective hunters in the wild.
Even though they look small and similar to regular pet cats, they are highly skilled predators.
In fact, they have a very hight hunting success rate of 60% which is much higher than larger wild cats like lions who only succeed about 20% of the time when hunting.
Thelma and Louise were brought to Hogle Zoo from a wildlife center in Texas as part of a project to help protect their species.
Africa's smallest wild cats nearing extinction:
Black-footed cats are classified as "vulnerable" by International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) as their population is shrinking.
The zoo said in a statement, noting, "Thelma is bold and playful, while Louise is a little more reserved—cautiously curious and content to observe before leaping into the action."
It added, "Together, they roll, chase, and tumble through their space."
These wild cats are native to Africa and mostly live in the dry areas of Namibia, Botswana and South Africa and also the smallest wild cats on the continent.