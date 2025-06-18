OpenAI CEO Sam Altman makes huge claims against Meta amid escalating AI battle

Meta has been forced to take extreme measures to strengthen their AI department amid fierce competition.
During a recent interview with his brother Jack, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman claimed that Meta offered $100 million bonuses to their employees in an unsuccessful bid to recruit the ChatGPT makers.
On Tuesday, June 17, episode of the Uncapped with Jack Altman podcast, Altman alleged that Instagram's parent company offered "giant" annual salaries to OpenAI staff.
Expressing his relief, the 40-year-old investor noted, "I'm really happy that at least so far none of our best people have decided to take them up on that."
Meta's efforts to become the leading force in AI
The social media giant has invested billions of dollars in artificial intelligence technology amid fierce competition in the AI race with rivals including Google, OpenAI and Microsoft.
Meta Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg shared in January that the firm planned to invest at least $60 billion in AI this year.
Last week, Meta entered into a deal reportedly worth more than $10 billion with Scale AI, a company specialising in labelling data used in training AI models.
As part of the arrangement, company founder Alexandr Wang, who is part of Forbes' World's Youngest Billionaire 2025, will join Meta to support the tech giant's AI objectives.
According to reports, Meta has offered nine-figure annual salaries to Scale AI executives.
Notably, Meta has also made a major move to monetise its messaging app WhatsApp with plans to bring ads to the platform.