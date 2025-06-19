Everyday habits that can cause severe harm to liver

The liver, known as the most hard-working organ in the human body, can be severely affected due to common habits.
It detoxifies human substances, aids in digestion, stores nutrition, and regulates metabolism.
Despite its remarkable resilience and ability to regenerate, the liver faces quite a potential harm to its functions.
Everyday habits can slowly cause damage that may eventually lead to serious conditions, such as liver failure and permanent scarring of the liver.
One of the most recognisable signs of liver trouble is jaundice, which causes the skin and the whites of the eyes to turn yellow.
Here are five common habits that could be quietly harming the liver
1. Overconsumption of Alcohol
Alcohol is one of the well-known causes of liver damage.
This is because when you drink, your organ works to break down the alcohol and clear it from the system.
Too much intoxication prompts the liver to overwork itself, causing toxic byproducts to build up and damage liver cells.
2. Unbalanced diet
The first stage of liver damage is the accumulation of fat in the liver, which can be caused by alcohol as well as poor food choices.
Excess fat in the liver can impair its function and eventually can cause inflammation and scarring.
Food high in saturated fat, such as red meat, fried and processed snacks, can raise cholesterol levels and contribute to the damage.
3. Immoderate use of painkillers
Turning to over-the-counter painkillers for simple pain can also cause you immense damage.
The liver breaks down medicine, such as paracetamol, but in the process, produces a toxic by-product called NAPQI, which in excessive amounts can attack liver cells.
4. No exercise
A balanced lifestyle, which includes a healthy diet and some physical activity daily, can protect you from any liver damage.
5. Smoking
After alcohol, the most prominent cause for liver damage is smoking.
Cigarette smoke contains thousands of toxic chemicals that increase the liver’s workloads as it tries to filter and break them down.
Notably, eating a balanced, wholefood diet and introducing habits like daily exercise and moderate consumption of alcohol can help prevent liver damage.