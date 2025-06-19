Marijuana may increase the risk of dying from cardiac disease, study

Results found 29% increased odds of ACS, blockage in arteries that leads to reduced blood flow, and 20% increased odds for stroke

A recent study revealed that marijuana use is likely to double the risk of dying from cardiac disease.

Researchers stated while earlier studies have associated pot with heart problems, the magnitude of the risk has remained uncertain.

The latest study gathered data from 24 observational studies published between 2016 and 2023, which included more than 200 million users and non-users. The participants are between the age of 19 - 59 years.

The results associated marijuana with a range of severe cardiac diseases.

It further found 29% increased odds of acute coronary syndrome (ACS), blockage in arteries that leads to reduced blood flow, 20% increased odds for stroke; and double the mortality risk from cardiac disease.

The authors stated that cardiac disease prevention must be integrated into the regulation of marijuana.

“Specifically,” they say, “cannabis should be treated like tobacco: not criminalized, but discouraged, with protection of bystanders from secondhand exposure.”

They highlighted that clear product and risk education must be provided.

They further stressed the need for more research to find whether cardiac risks are limited to inhaled items or extend to other kinds of marijuana.

