Alexander Zverev overcomes sudden sickness to defeat Cobolli at Halle Open

Alexander Zverev will now face Daniil Medvedev in the semi-finals

Alexander Zverev’s plan to win his first grass-court title took an unexpected turn at the Halle Open on Friday, June 20.

The German player who was ranked second in the tournament, had to suddenly run off the court to vomit during the match but he returned and managed to win against Italy’s Flavio Cobolli with scores of 6-4, 7-6.

"I felt fine before the match. Then all of a sudden, out of nowhere, I felt really, really bad. I felt ill, went to throw up and then 15 minutes later I felt OK again," Zverev said as per BBC Sports.

He further shared, "I don't know what it was, I've never experienced that before. I hope I'll be fine in the next couple of hours when the adrenaline settles."

What's next for Alexander Zverev?

Zverev will now face Daniil Medvedev in the semi-finals whose match on Friday was also stopped as he had a nosebleed during the match.

Despite this, the former world number one easily won the match against American Alex Michelsen with scores of 6-3.

"The shadows on the court made the conditions quite difficult. It took some time to get used to it," Medvedev said.

Aryna Sabalenka defeats Elena Rybakina in Berlin thriller:

On the other hand, at the Berlin Open, Aryna Sabalenka fought hard and saved four match points to win against Elena Rybakina with scores of 7-6, 3-6, 7-6.

