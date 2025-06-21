Eating more fruits and veggies may improve your sleep quality, study

Results indicated individuals who ate more fruits, and vegetables showed fewer disruptions in their sleep

  • by Web Desk
  • |
Eating more fruits and veggies may improve your sleep quality, study
Eating more fruits and veggies may improve your sleep quality, study

frA recent study suggested that consuming more fruits and vegetables in your daily diet during the day could be a powerful way to enhance your sleep quality and experience regular patterns.

Researchers discovered that individuals who add more plant-based foods tend to fall asleep faster which makes them feel more refreshed in the morning.

For the study, researchers requested 34 adults to complete dietary surveys and wear wrist monitors to keep track of their sleep patterns, including brief awakenings or shifting into a lighter sleep mode.

The results indicated individuals who ate more fruits, vegetables and healthy carbohydrates showed fewer disruptions in their sleep and received quality sleep at night.

The researchers further projected that consuming five cups of fruits and vegetables every day could significantly contribute to a better sleep in contrast to 16% of people eating none.

The study co-author stated, “Dietary modifications could be a new, natural and cost-effective approach to achieve better sleep.”

However, researchers stressed the need for more studies to find a strong connection between sleep and fruits.

Read more : Health
Improving emotional well-being may keep your memory sharp, study
Improving emotional well-being may keep your memory sharp, study
Results indicated a link between higher levels of well-being and improved memory
FDA approves first twice-a-year and cost-effective HIV prevention shot
FDA approves first twice-a-year and cost-effective HIV prevention shot
Lenacapavir is the second long-acting drug approved to prevent HIV
Chicken Alfredo meals recalled nationwide due to Listeria outbreak
Chicken Alfredo meals recalled nationwide due to Listeria outbreak
Recall has been announced amid a listeria outbreak that hospitalised 17 people and led to three deaths and one pregnancy loss
HIV drug found to be effective against diabetic eye disease
HIV drug found to be effective against diabetic eye disease
Results indicated that patients who received 'Lamivudine' could be able to read up to 10 more letters on an eye chart
Drinking coffee may increase your life, study
Drinking coffee may increase your life, study
Individuals who consumed black coffee or coffee with small amounts of sugar and saturated fat benefited the most
Urgent health warning issued in Potts Point, Sydney, due to legionnaires’ disease
Urgent health warning issued in Potts Point, Sydney, due to legionnaires’ disease
Three individuals from Potts Point, aged between their 40s and 70s have contracted the disease
Marijuana may increase the risk of dying from cardiac disease, study
Marijuana may increase the risk of dying from cardiac disease, study
Results found 29% increased odds of ACS, blockage in arteries that leads to reduced blood flow, and 20% increased odds for stroke
Everyday habits that can cause severe harm to liver
Everyday habits that can cause severe harm to liver
From alcohol to lack of physical activities, here's how you are putting your most hard-working organ in danger
New AI tool provides accurate skin cancer diagnoses, study
New AI tool provides accurate skin cancer diagnoses, study
Results indicated that PanDerm provides accurate findings, with only 5% to 10% of the data normally needed for diagnoses
Kraft Heinz to stop using artificial dyes in all products by 2027
Kraft Heinz to stop using artificial dyes in all products by 2027
The effort is part of US Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s initiative named 'Make America Healthy Again' or MAHA.
Dementia caregivers are at increased risk for brain ageing, study
Dementia caregivers are at increased risk for brain ageing, study
Up to 1 in 4 (24%) dementia caregivers have two or more risk factors
NB.1.8.1, new COVID variant, to make up 1 in 3 cases across US, report
NB.1.8.1, new COVID variant, to make up 1 in 3 cases across US, report
CDC airport surveillance program identified the NB.1.8.1 variant in travellers from different parts of the world