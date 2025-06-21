Eating more fruits and veggies may improve your sleep quality, study

frA recent study suggested that consuming more fruits and vegetables in your daily diet during the day could be a powerful way to enhance your sleep quality and experience regular patterns.
Researchers discovered that individuals who add more plant-based foods tend to fall asleep faster which makes them feel more refreshed in the morning.
For the study, researchers requested 34 adults to complete dietary surveys and wear wrist monitors to keep track of their sleep patterns, including brief awakenings or shifting into a lighter sleep mode.
The results indicated individuals who ate more fruits, vegetables and healthy carbohydrates showed fewer disruptions in their sleep and received quality sleep at night.
The researchers further projected that consuming five cups of fruits and vegetables every day could significantly contribute to a better sleep in contrast to 16% of people eating none.
The study co-author stated, “Dietary modifications could be a new, natural and cost-effective approach to achieve better sleep.”
However, researchers stressed the need for more studies to find a strong connection between sleep and fruits.