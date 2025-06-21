Jack Draper’s Queen’s title dream ends as Jiri Lehecka reaches historic final

Lehecka became the first player from the Czech Republic to reach the Queen's final in 35 years after Ivan Ledl

Jack Draper's dream of winning the Queen's tournament ended as he was defeated by Jiri Lehecka on Saturday, June 21.

Lehecka defeated Britain's number one with scores of 6-4 4-6 7-5 and advanced to the Queen's final which is scheduled to take place on Sunday, June 21.

By winning, Lehecka became the first player from the Czech Republic to reach the Queen's final in 35 years after Ivan Ledl.

Draper lost the first set because of one bad service game at the start where he hit two aces and also made double fault on break point.

He didn't get any real chance to break Lehecka's serve as Lehecka kept hitting powerful aces at nearly 140 mph.

Then, Draper fought back after losing first set and won the second.

Meanwhile, in the third set Draper played strongly but at 5-5 Lehecka broke his serve and eventually won the match.

After winning the match, the 23-year-old said, "It means a lot. You don't meet a player like Jack every day, he's an amazing competitor."

What's next for Lehecka?

Lehecka will now face either Carlos Alcaraz or Roberto Bautista Agut in Sunday's final.

On the other hand, in the double match, the British pair Jacob Fearnley and Cameron Norrie lost to Croatia's Nikola Mektic and New Zealand's Michael Venus with a score of 6-3 7-5.

