Is chatgpt down? Users experience widespread outage across UK 

  • By Syeda Fazeelat
ChatGPT has been hit with a nationwide outage across the UK, leaving users frustrated with the chatbot.

According to Downdetector, a web outage tracking site, a significant surge in reports was observed, with over 2, 500 complaints across the UK.

As per the platform, nearly 92% users are unable to access the platform, while 7% users are experiencing issues while accessing the app, and the remaining 1% have lodged API complaints.

Users reaction to the ChatGPT outage

Frustrated users took to several social media sites, such as X (formerly Twitter) to express their thoughts.

One user wrote, "Paid for ChatGPT 10 minutes ago and now it’s down."

Another user wrote, "Is ChatGPT down/slow generally or it’s a subtle push to use Atlas instead!! After all your data is gold and all Tech companies want all of it."

"Chatgpt down, time to think by myself," a user joked.

Notably, OpenAI has yet to officially address the issue. 

