AGI may be acheived within five years, Sam Altman predicts

Sam Altman has discussed what an AI-driven realm may look like after achieving AGI.

In an ever-evolving landscape, generative AI continues to significantly progress across industries such as medicine, computing, and entertainment.

However, concerns are raised about when — or if — leading AI labs, including Anthropic, OpenAI, and Google will achieve artificial general intelligence (AGI).

A recent report revealed that these labs may be approaching a “scaling wall” because of the shortage of high-quality training data, potentially slowing the progress.

Meanwhile, Microsoft’s multimillion-dollar collaboration with OpenAI has captured significant attention amid reports that the tech giant backed out of two major data center deals, allegedly to limit computing support for ChatGPT training.

Still, the ChatGPT manufacturer CEO Sam Altman insists the company is no longer limited by computation.

The collaboration’s contract includes an “AGI clause” needing both companies to split after accomplishing AGI, which one report defined as an AI system capable of producing $100 billion in profit.

Altman has discussed what an AI-driven realm may look like after achieving AGI. Despite increased privacy and security concerns, he argues that its launch will cause minimal disruption to the society.

In an interview with venture firm a16z, Altman stated, “AGI will come, it will go whooshing by,” adding that it will not be a revolutionary change.

Furthermore, he predicted AGI is expected to be achieved within five years, but with far less mpact than expected.

