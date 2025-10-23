Sci-Tech

Telstra warns THESE Samsung phones may unable to connect to triple zero

Here’s the list of all the Samsung devices that are required to be replaced or updated to connect to triple zero

  • By Syeda Fazeelat
Telstra warns THESE Samsung phones may unable to connect to triple zero
Australians using Samsung phones have been warmed to either urgently replace their devices or update them because of an issue preventing triple zero (000) emergency calls.

Telstra and Optus stated numerous previous Samsung models fail to connect to the Vodafone network when their own devices are inaccessible, affecting numerous users who will not be able to reach emergency services.

Vodafone stated the issue stems from “a limitation in how certain devices were originally configured to search for emergency connectivity,” not its network.

However, the South-Korean based tech giant has confirmed that it is working with the carriers to fix the problem.

Telstra identified 71 impacted Samsung Galaxy models. Eleven older devices — including the Galaxy S6, S7, Note 5, and A-series phones from 2016–2017 — must be replaced, while 60 newer models such as the Galaxy A31, A52, A71, Note10, and Note20 require a software update.

Here’s the list of all the devices that are required to be replaced:

  • Galaxy A7 (2017)
  • Galaxy A5 2017
  • Galaxy J1 2016
  • Galaxy J3 2016
  • Galaxy J5 (2017)
  • Galaxy Note 5
  • Galaxy S6
  • Galaxy S6 edge
  • Galaxy S6 Edge+
  • Galaxy S7
  • Galaxy S7 Edge

Here are the list of devices that needs a software update:

  • Galaxy A31
  • Galaxy A32
  • Galaxy A42 5G
  • Galaxy A50
  • Galaxy A52
  • Galaxy A71
  • Galaxy A71 5G
  • Galaxy A72
  • Galaxy A8 (2018)
  • Galaxy J7 Prime
  • Galaxy J7 Pro
  • Galaxy J8
  • Galaxy Note10
  • Galaxy Note20
  • Galaxy Note20 Ultra

Telstra and Optus are informing affected customers via SMS and email. Under legal requirements, unfixed phones will be blocked from all Australian mobile networks 28 days after notification.

Telstra underscored that the problem does not affect its or Optus’s networks or Wi-Fi calling. Vodafone stated that it will help customers with updates or offer free replacement handsets if required.

Concerned users are urgently required to contact their carrier or call Samsung Support on 1300 362 603.

