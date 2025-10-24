Sci-Tech

Instagram experimenting AI-centric restyle text for stories and Edits app

Instagram's feature is currently under the testing phase with a small group;however, the company is planning for a broader rollout soon

  • By Syeda Fazeelat
  • |
Instagram experimenting AI-centric restyle text for stories and Edits app
Instagram experimenting AI-centric restyle text for stories and Edits app

Instagram is reportedly experimenting with a new artificial intelligence (AI)-centric Restyle Text feature for Stories and its Edits app.

Powered by Meta AI, Restyle currently allows users to add, remove and modify elements in images and videos using prompts, similar to Google’s Nano Banana model.

A report by Mashable suggested, the new Restyle Text feature lets users generate custom fonts from natural language prompts.

Some built-in presets include Chrome and Balloon, but users can explain unique styles, like text where every letter wears a party hat to create excellent effects.

The Restyle tool, recently added to Instagram, supports the cutting-edge editing options. When sharing to Stories, users can create a paintbrush icon to access tools, including Add, Remove, Change, and preset styles.

Soon, custom text styles will appear alongside these.

Moreover, the Edits app incorporates the Restyle feature for short video clips, allowing AI-centric visual effects that can later be imported.

This significant move indicates Instagram’s wider incorporation of generative AI tools, giving creators new ways to personalise visual content.

Availability

The feature is currently under the testing phase with a small group; however, the company is planning for a broader rollout in the near future, further expanding Meta’s AI-driven creative ecosystem.

Advertisement
You Might Like:

Spotify once again announces price hike across UK

Spotify once again announces price hike across UK
The Swedish-music streaming giant's latest price hike follows numerous previous hikes over the past few years

AGI may be acheived within five years, Sam Altman predicts

AGI may be acheived within five years, Sam Altman predicts
Sam Altman has discussed what an AI-driven realm may look like after achieving AGI.

OpenAI acquires Apple shortcuts creator to boost ChatGPT’s Mac integration

OpenAI acquires Apple shortcuts creator to boost ChatGPT’s Mac integration
OpenAI expands again with purchase of workflow maker software applications Inc

Is chatgpt down? Users experience widespread outage across UK

Is chatgpt down? Users experience widespread outage across UK
Thousands of ChatGPT users hit by error messages due to mysterious OpenAI outage

Interstellar comet 3I/ATLAS approaching sun: Everything you must know

Interstellar comet 3I/ATLAS approaching sun: Everything you must know
These rare finds, such as 3I/ATLAS, offer an opportunity to study from another planetary system

Telstra warns THESE Samsung phones may unable to connect to triple zero

Telstra warns THESE Samsung phones may unable to connect to triple zero
Here’s the list of all the Samsung devices that are required to be replaced or updated to connect to triple zero

Meta cuts 600 jobs in AI unit restructuring, sparking backlash

Meta cuts 600 jobs in AI unit restructuring, sparking backlash
Mark Zuckerberg’s Meta announces hundreds of major AI layoffs across key unit

YouTube introduces new timer feature to help users limit Shorts scrolling

YouTube introduces new timer feature to help users limit Shorts scrolling
YouTube further confirmed that parental control for this feature will launch in 2026

Meta issues warning to protect older WhatsApp and Messenger users from scams

Meta issues warning to protect older WhatsApp and Messenger users from scams
Meta claimed it disrupted millions of scam-related accounts in 2025, arguing that traditional education fails to stop scams in real time

Samsung introduces Galaxy XR headset to compete with Apple

Samsung introduces Galaxy XR headset to compete with Apple
Samsung has unveiled an innovative headset, Galaxy XR, in collaboration with Google and Qualcomm Technologies

Elon Musk slams acting NASA chief over SpaceX moon contract

Elon Musk slams acting NASA chief over SpaceX moon contract
NASA's acting adminstrator Sean Duffy has been accused of 'trying to kill' the space agency by Elon Musk

OpenAI releases ChatGPT Atlas in bid to outdo Google

OpenAI releases ChatGPT Atlas in bid to outdo Google
ChatGPT Atlas is initially accessible on macOS and free for all users, with broader support for Windows, iOS, and Android soon