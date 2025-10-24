Instagram experimenting AI-centric restyle text for stories and Edits app

Instagram is reportedly experimenting with a new artificial intelligence (AI)-centric Restyle Text feature for Stories and its Edits app.
Powered by Meta AI, Restyle currently allows users to add, remove and modify elements in images and videos using prompts, similar to Google’s Nano Banana model.
A report by Mashable suggested, the new Restyle Text feature lets users generate custom fonts from natural language prompts.
Some built-in presets include Chrome and Balloon, but users can explain unique styles, like text where every letter wears a party hat to create excellent effects.
The Restyle tool, recently added to Instagram, supports the cutting-edge editing options. When sharing to Stories, users can create a paintbrush icon to access tools, including Add, Remove, Change, and preset styles.
Soon, custom text styles will appear alongside these.
Moreover, the Edits app incorporates the Restyle feature for short video clips, allowing AI-centric visual effects that can later be imported.
This significant move indicates Instagram’s wider incorporation of generative AI tools, giving creators new ways to personalise visual content.
Availability
The feature is currently under the testing phase with a small group; however, the company is planning for a broader rollout in the near future, further expanding Meta’s AI-driven creative ecosystem.