Spotify once again announces price hike across UK

The Swedish-music streaming giant's latest price hike follows numerous previous hikes over the past few years

  • By Syeda Fazeelat
Spotify has announced a hike in UK subscription prices, surging individual Premium plans from £11.99 to £12.99 a month beginning in November — an 8.3% surge, or £12 more every year, marking another hike of the year.

The Swedish-music streaming giant notified subscribers via email, stating the update will assist Spotify “continue to innovate in changing market conditions and deliver the best audio content around the world.”

It added that the increase supports its “personalised experience and powerful discovery tools.”

The price hike follows numerous previous hikes over the past few years.

Meanwhile, Money Saving Expert (MSE) — the website founded by financial journalist Martin Lewis — announced to users that Spotify still provides a free version.

It is important to note that Spotify Free allows listeners to enjoy the similar catalogue of music and podcasts but comes with ads, no offline installations, and shuffle-only playback on mobile. Users will remain limited to six skips per hour.

MSE mentioned that the free variant is particularly for individuals who usually listen on computers or laptops and enjoy shuffle mode.

However, for people who prefer certain songs, dislike ads, and use mobile devices, a paid plan would be a better choice for them.

The updated spotify price hike will be effective automatically for all existing Premium subscribers from November.

