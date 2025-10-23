Interstellar comet 3I/ATLAS approaching sun: Everything you must know 

An interstellar object called 3I/ATLAS has captured tremendous attention in the planetary science sphere, and soon it will reach its closest point to the sun.
Researchers discovered 3I/ ATLAS, the third-ever comet from another solar system, which has become a centre of attraction among scientists.
Speaking to Newsweek, a professor in the physics and astronomy department at Michigan State University, Darryl Seligman, called it a "hugely exciting discovery."
What is interstellar comet and its significance?
An interstellar comet is a comet that originated outside our solar system and is currently traveling via space before passing through the Sun's neighborhood.
These rare finds, such as 3I/ATLAS, offer an opportunity to study from another planetary system.
As comets approach the Sun, they ignite and release volatile gases and dust from the surface. 3I/ATLAS is no exception to this, outgassing 6.4 AU from the Sun, with one AU being the distance between the Earth and the Sun.
Observing it from the closest approach would likely yield something exhilarating, assisting the scientists to collect the clues regarding the object's previous or original environment and resolves the mystery.
Jason Wright, a professor of astronomy and astrophysics at Pennsylvania State University stated, "This is only the third such interstellar comet we've ever been able to study, and planetary scientists are super excited to learn about what comets in other solar systems are like."