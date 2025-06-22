Hot air balloon catches fire: Authorities share details of the incident 

A fun adventure turned into a tragedy for at least eight people who lost their lives in a hot air balloon incident in southern Brazil.
On Saturday, June 21, Santa Catarina's governor confirmed that 21 people were on board the balloon in the city of Praia Grande.
The state government press office reported that out of all, only 13 people, including the pilot, survived the shocking accident.
Brazil's National Civil Aviation Agency (Anac) also assured that they are investigating the incident thoroughly, including the condition of the aircraft and the crew.
During the press conference, an officer from the Praia Grande police station noted, "According to the pilot, who is one of the survivors, a fire started inside the basket, so he started to lower the balloon, and when the balloon was very close to the ground he told people to jump."
Tiago Luiz Lemos further stated that some of the passengers did not manage to jump on time and due to growing flames and weight, "the balloon began to rise again."
The aircraft eventually fell to the ground due to suspension.
In the event, the victims were a mother and daughter, two couples, an ophthalmologist, and a figure skater.
Balloon tour company Sobrevoar Serviços Turísticos, which was responsible for the flight, has now been suspended for an indefinite time.
The company is said to have no record of prior accidents and had claimed that they have followed all the regulations set by Anac.