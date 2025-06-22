FedEx founder Frederick Smith dies at 80

Frederick Smith founded the FedEx in 1973 and ran the firm as CEO until 2022

  • by Web Desk
  • |
FedEx founder Frederick Smith dies at 80
FedEx founder Frederick Smith dies at 80

Frederick Smith, founder of the renowned US parcel delivery giant Federal Express, has passed away at the age of 80.

On Saturday, June 21, the company announced the disheartening news as the current CEO, Raj Subramaniam, penned a heartfelt memo to staff.

"Fred was more than just the pioneer of an industry and the founder of our great company. He was the heart and soul of FedEx," the statement read.

Born in 1944, Frederick started the delivery-giant with 389 staff and 14 small planes that carried out 186 packages from Memphis to 25 cities within the US.

Now, FedEx has more than 500,000 employees across the globe and delivers around millions of packages a day.

According to its website, the company operations involve 705 aircraft and 200,000 vehicles.

The emotional note added, "He was a mentor to many and a source of inspiration to all. He was also a proud father, grandfather, husband, Marine, and friend."

Fred joined the US Marine Corps as a second lieutenant after graduating from Yale University.

He served two tours in Vietnam and was awarded medals for bravery and wounds before leaving the military as a captain in 1969.

Using his Yale business knowledge, Fred created the efficient delivery systems which he set up in Memphis, Tennessee, and it has remained FedEx's base ever since.

Read more : World
Hyper-realistic baby dolls in Brazil: Real issue or political distraction?
Hyper-realistic baby dolls in Brazil: Real issue or political distraction?
Brazil has been wrapped up in controversies surrounding hyper-realistic baby dolls
Texas makes key move to integrate religion into public schools
Texas makes key move to integrate religion into public schools
Governor Greg Abbott has signed a new law that requires Ten Commandments to be displayed in classrooms
Hot air balloon catches fire: Authorities share details of the incident
Hot air balloon catches fire: Authorities share details of the incident
The company operating the air balloon has suspended its activities indefinitely
Malala Yousafzai shares heartfelt video from childhood fight to global mission
Malala Yousafzai shares heartfelt video from childhood fight to global mission
Malala Yousafzai became the youngest person to win the Nobel Peace Prize at the age of 17
Stonehenge summer solstice draws thousands on UK’s hottest day of year
Stonehenge summer solstice draws thousands on UK’s hottest day of year
People are thought to have celebrated solstices at Stonehenge for thousand of years
Michelle Obama fuels marriage speculation with strange comment about Barack, sons
Michelle Obama fuels marriage speculation with strange comment about Barack, sons
Separation rumours started after Barak went alone to important events like Jimmy Carter's funeral and Trump's inauguration
Brazil hot-air balloon disaster leaves 8 dead, 13 survive horrific crash
Brazil hot-air balloon disaster leaves 8 dead, 13 survive horrific crash
The crash happened in Santa Catarina's Praia Grande area which is know for hot air balloon trips
Jeff Bezos, Lauren Sanchez’s wedding guests to receive lavish gifts
Jeff Bezos, Lauren Sanchez’s wedding guests to receive lavish gifts
Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez have rented an entire island to celebrate their big day.
Message in a bottle: Scottish girl receives reply 31 years later
Message in a bottle: Scottish girl receives reply 31 years later
A women from Scotland has miraculously received a reply for her hand-written letter that she sent in seventh grade
Giorgio Armani to skip Milan Fashion Week for first time after health setback
Giorgio Armani to skip Milan Fashion Week for first time after health setback
Aramni is ‘currently recovering at home’ after a brief hospitalisation in Milan
NYC Central Park lightning strike survivor opens up on horrifying experience
NYC Central Park lightning strike survivor opens up on horrifying experience
15-year-old feels 'lucky' to be alive after being struck by lightning in New York City's Central Park
Teen brings 200 tortillas on Texas flight, sparks viral frenzy
Teen brings 200 tortillas on Texas flight, sparks viral frenzy
A Tennessee's teen has gone viral for bringing outrages amount of tortillas on flight for a surprising reason