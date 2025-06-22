Air India receives stern warning over ‘serious violations’ of pilot oversight

India’s aviation safety watchdog has ordered the removal of their three senior executives

  • by Web Desk
  • |
Air India receives stern warning over ‘serious violations’ of pilot oversight
Air India receives stern warning over ‘serious violations’ of pilot oversight

India’s aviation watchdog has issued a stern warning to Air India over "repeated and serious violations" of rules relating to flights from Bengaluru to London.

According to the government reports reviewed by Reuters, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has asked Air India to remove three company executives from crew scheduling roles over the breaches, citing “systemic failures in scheduling protocol and oversight.”

The regulator also warned that “any future violation of crew scheduling norms, licensing, or flight time limitations detected in any post-audit or inspection, will attract strict enforcement action, including but not limited to penalties, license suspension, or withdrawal of operator permissions as applicable.”

Following the warning, Air India also released a statement, revealing that they have removed three of its staffers from crucial operational duties including a divisional vice president, a chief manager of crew scheduling, and a planning executive, as per the instructions.

“Air India is committed to ensuring that there is total adherence to safety protocols and standard practices,” the airline stated.

The warning came just days after Air India crash of its London-bound Boeing 787 Dreamliner in Ahmedabad on June 12, which killed 241 of 242 people aboard and at least 30 more on the ground.

Read more : World
Juneteenth turns tragic: 2 dead, 17 injured in South Carolina, Tulsa shootings
Juneteenth turns tragic: 2 dead, 17 injured in South Carolina, Tulsa shootings
Gun violence during Juneteenth celebrations in South Carolina and Tulsa leave 2 dead and 17 injured
Hyper-realistic baby dolls in Brazil: Real issue or political distraction?
Hyper-realistic baby dolls in Brazil: Real issue or political distraction?
Brazil has been wrapped up in controversies surrounding hyper-realistic baby dolls
FedEx founder Frederick Smith dies at 80
FedEx founder Frederick Smith dies at 80
Frederick Smith founded the FedEx in 1973 and ran the firm as CEO until 2022
Texas makes key move to integrate religion into public schools
Texas makes key move to integrate religion into public schools
Governor Greg Abbott has signed a new law that requires Ten Commandments to be displayed in classrooms
Hot air balloon catches fire: Authorities share details of the incident
Hot air balloon catches fire: Authorities share details of the incident
The company operating the air balloon has suspended its activities indefinitely
Malala Yousafzai shares heartfelt video from childhood fight to global mission
Malala Yousafzai shares heartfelt video from childhood fight to global mission
Malala Yousafzai became the youngest person to win the Nobel Peace Prize at the age of 17
Stonehenge summer solstice draws thousands on UK’s hottest day of year
Stonehenge summer solstice draws thousands on UK’s hottest day of year
People are thought to have celebrated solstices at Stonehenge for thousand of years
Michelle Obama fuels marriage speculation with strange comment about Barack, sons
Michelle Obama fuels marriage speculation with strange comment about Barack, sons
Separation rumours started after Barak went alone to important events like Jimmy Carter's funeral and Trump's inauguration
Brazil hot-air balloon disaster leaves 8 dead, 13 survive horrific crash
Brazil hot-air balloon disaster leaves 8 dead, 13 survive horrific crash
The crash happened in Santa Catarina's Praia Grande area which is know for hot air balloon trips
Jeff Bezos, Lauren Sanchez’s wedding guests to receive lavish gifts
Jeff Bezos, Lauren Sanchez’s wedding guests to receive lavish gifts
Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez have rented an entire island to celebrate their big day.
Message in a bottle: Scottish girl receives reply 31 years later
Message in a bottle: Scottish girl receives reply 31 years later
A women from Scotland has miraculously received a reply for her hand-written letter that she sent in seventh grade
Giorgio Armani to skip Milan Fashion Week for first time after health setback
Giorgio Armani to skip Milan Fashion Week for first time after health setback
Aramni is ‘currently recovering at home’ after a brief hospitalisation in Milan