Air India receives stern warning over ‘serious violations’ of pilot oversight

India’s aviation watchdog has issued a stern warning to Air India over "repeated and serious violations" of rules relating to flights from Bengaluru to London.
According to the government reports reviewed by Reuters, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has asked Air India to remove three company executives from crew scheduling roles over the breaches, citing “systemic failures in scheduling protocol and oversight.”
The regulator also warned that “any future violation of crew scheduling norms, licensing, or flight time limitations detected in any post-audit or inspection, will attract strict enforcement action, including but not limited to penalties, license suspension, or withdrawal of operator permissions as applicable.”
Following the warning, Air India also released a statement, revealing that they have removed three of its staffers from crucial operational duties including a divisional vice president, a chief manager of crew scheduling, and a planning executive, as per the instructions.
“Air India is committed to ensuring that there is total adherence to safety protocols and standard practices,” the airline stated.
