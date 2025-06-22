Texas makes key move to integrate religion into public schools

The Texas House of Representatives has made a major move to integrate religion into the classrooms of public schools.
According to the new bill, all government-funded institutes would be required to display the Ten Commandments in classrooms.
The law was signed by Governor of Texas Greg Abbott in the nation's largest attempt to impose such a mandate.
However, it is expected to receive legal challenges from critics who consider it an unconstitutional violation of the separation of church and state.
A similar law was blocked in Louisiana when a federal appeals court ruled that it was unconstitutional.
Republican state representative Candy Noble expressed his thoughts on the bill, noting, "The focus of this bill is to look at what is historically important to our nation educationally and judicially."
The Ten Commandments laws are being put forward in different US states to introduce religion into public schools.
Texas lawmakers also passed a bill that would allow school districts to provide students and staff a daily voluntary period of prayer during school hours.
The law requires schools to post a 16 x 20 inch poster of a specific English version of the commandments in classrooms.
While the bill has received some support from conservative Republicans, opponents, including some Christian and other faith leaders, have shared that the Ten Commandments law violates religious freedom.
Notably, this year several faith leaders signed a letter opposing the bill as they emphasised that Texas is home to thousands of students of other religions, who might have no link to the Ten Commandments.