Robert Irwin rediscovers dad Steve Irwin's legacy mid-flight

Robert Irwin was joined by late dad Steve Irwin in his recent flight.
On Sunday, June 22, the 21-year-old shared a clip on his Instagram account, where Robert could be seen scrolling through his movie options on a plane.
As he clicked on the Popular Movies section, the Australian conservationist came across something that immediately put a smile on his face.
Among the films was his father's 2002 adventure-comedy film The Crocodile Hunter: Collision Course, which also features his mom, Terri Irwin.
After discovering the heartfelt coincidence, he turned the camera back to himself and gave a thumbs-up.
The sweet social media post was captioned, "When the in-flight movie selection is elite."
Robert also paired the clip with the track Home by Edward Sharpe and the Magnetic Zeros, which contains the lyrics, "Home is wherever I’m with you."
The comment section on the sentimental post was flooded with fans expressing how much they missed the Crocodile Hunter.
One user penned, "My emotional state is way too fragile for this right now."
While another comment read, "Instant tears. Hope you enjoyed your flight with your dad."
A third comment expressed their relief that Robert has all the documentaries and videos to remember his dad by.
Steve Irwin passed away at the age of 44 in 2006 after being pierced in the chest by a stingray.
The move, in which Steve and Terri starred as themselves, follows the couple as they attempt to save a crocodile from a pair of poachers, not knowing that the two men are actually CIA agents.