French wedding attack: Bride shot dead after masked gunmen open fire

A bride was shot dead during her wedding reception in France after a masked gunman opened fire.
According to BBC, the local officials said a masked gunman shot the bride on her wedding night in a village near the southeast French city of Avignon.
The groom and a 13-year-old child were seriously injured, while one of the suspects also died during the incident in the village of Goult. While a manhunt involving police officers and a helicopter for the other suspects is underway.
The authorities have begun an investigation into murder and attempted murder, as the French media reported that the incident might be linked to drug-related score-settling.
As per AFP news agency, at around 04:30 (02:30 GMT) on Sunday, the bride, 27, and groom, 25, were leaving for a wedding party when unidentified assailants opened fire.
At the time of the incident, a total of 28 people were present in the hall.
Avignon prosecutor Florence Galtier referred to the suspect as having been hit "in the exchange."
The local mayor, Didier Perello, revealed that the hall was booked in March for a wedding by people who don't live in the commune.
“I'm outraged. We're close to towns, I won't name them, where, unfortunately, we've seen this kind of thing before.”
Guillaume Molinas, a 50-year-old restaurant owner in a village of about 1,000 residents, asserted that the last major incident in the village was about 25 years ago and feared that the recent attack would give the village a “bad name.”