British man detained after mock wedding to nine-year-old at Disneyland

Disneyland staff alerted the police after finding out the age of the supposed bride

  by Web Desk
Disneyland Paris witnessed a bizarre incident as a 22-year-old British man was seen participating in a fake wedding with a nine-year-old girl.

Early on Saturday morning, June 21, the theme park had been privately hired for the ceremony before it was open to the public.

However, police were called after staff realised that the bride, who was donned in a wedding dress, appeared to be a young child.

Four people have been arrested and taken into custody, including the girl's mother, a 41-year-old Ukrainian woman.

Furthermore, two Latvian nationals are under investigation on suspicion of fraud and money laundering, while the supposed groom, a 22-year-old British man, is thought to have organised the event.

Alexandre Verney, assistant prosecutor for the Seine-et-Marne département, explained, "It wasn't a wedding but a staged wedding that was to be filmed with a hundred extras."

The prosecutor further stated that the group hired Disneyland under the pretext of a real marriage.

It was also reported that the young Ukrainian girl was not found to have suffered any "violence or constraint."

A witness told French newspaper Le Parisien, "We were not told at any time that it was about a film shoot. We all thought we were going to be part of a wedding."

Notably, the extras were hired online to be guests, which had been advertised as a "rehearsal" for a wedding in Disneyland. 

The ad had sought to find 200 adults and 100 children aged between five and 15.

