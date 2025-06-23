US heatwave: New York, DC set to break decades-old temperature records

A high-pressure system over the eastern US is pulling hot air up from the southern areas

  • by Web Desk
  • |
US heatwave: New York, DC set to break decades-old temperature records
US heatwave: New York, DC set to break decades-old temperature records

The first heatwave of this summer has hit the eastern United States as on Sunday, June 22 many places recorded their hottest temperature of the year so far.

These hottest temperatures are expected to get even more hotter on Monday and Tuesday.

A high-pressure system over the eastern US is pulling hot air up from the southern areas, creating what is called a heat dome (where hot air gets trapped and makes temperatures rise), as per The Guardian.

This heat dome first appeared in central parts of the country on Friday and then moved eastward over the weekend.

On Saturday, June 21, the temperature rose sharply and at Huron Regional Airport in South Dakota, it reached 39.4C which is 13C hotter than the normal temperature for June in that area.

Meanwhile, in St Paul, Minnesota, the night was very hot on Saturday with the lowest temperature being 27.8C, which was just a little cooler than the city’s hottest night-time temperature for June, recorded in 1999.

The heat then moved further east on Sunday, June 23, with temperature rising to around 35C in many places across the plains, Midwest, mid Atlantic and northern eastern US.

New York and Washington DC brace for record-breaking heat:

As per the outlet, in New York City, temperatures are expected to reach 36C on Monday and Tuesday which would set new daily records.

While, in Washington DC, it could hit 38C, which would either match or break the previous records for those days.

Altogether around 250 daily temperature records might be broken on Monday and Tuesday which could include both the highest daytime temperatures and the warmest night-time temperature ever recorded on these dates.

Read more : World
British man detained after mock wedding to nine-year-old at Disneyland
British man detained after mock wedding to nine-year-old at Disneyland
Disneyland staff alerted the police after finding out the age of the supposed bride
1,000-year-old mummy uncovered in Peru during pipe installation
1,000-year-old mummy uncovered in Peru during pipe installation
Peruvian workers discover 1,000-year-old child's remains while installing pipes in Lima
Syringe attacks at French music festival: 145 injured, 12 arrested
Syringe attacks at French music festival: 145 injured, 12 arrested
Teen girls among 145 stabbed with Syringes in a bizarre attack at a nationwide music festival
World’s highest-earning social media creator for 2025: MrBeast wins top spot
World’s highest-earning social media creator for 2025: MrBeast wins top spot
Richest social media creators' earnings soar to record-breaking $853 million in 2025
Lake Tahoe disaster: 6 dead, 2 missing after boat capsizes in storm
Lake Tahoe disaster: 6 dead, 2 missing after boat capsizes in storm
Boat overturned in a wicked storm on the famous Lake Tahoe, killing 6 while 2 are still missing
Heatwave eases across UK: What to expect from the weather in upcoming week?
Heatwave eases across UK: What to expect from the weather in upcoming week?
UK temperature has seen a massive turnabout after record-breaking hot weather over the weekend
Robert Irwin rediscovers dad Steve Irwin's legacy mid-flight
Robert Irwin rediscovers dad Steve Irwin's legacy mid-flight
Steve Irwin died in September 2006 after being pierced in the chest by a stingray barb
French wedding attack: Bride shot dead after masked gunmen open fire
French wedding attack: Bride shot dead after masked gunmen open fire
Bride died, groom and child injured after a gunman opened fire at the wedding reception in France
Damascus church attack: 20 killed in suicide bombing
Damascus church attack: 20 killed in suicide bombing
A least 20 people have been lost their lives and 52 others wounded in a suicide bombing at a church
Devastation in Algeria: Three football fans dead after stadium collapse
Devastation in Algeria: Three football fans dead after stadium collapse
A incident occurred at an Algerian football stadium which caused the death of three supporters and more than 70 injured
Shark attacks 22-year-old girl in South Carolina days after Florida incident
Shark attacks 22-year-old girl in South Carolina days after Florida incident
Less than a week earlier, a similar shark incident happened in Florida, where a 9-year-old child lost her hand
Juneteenth turns tragic: 2 dead, 17 injured in South Carolina, Tulsa shootings
Juneteenth turns tragic: 2 dead, 17 injured in South Carolina, Tulsa shootings
Gun violence during Juneteenth celebrations in South Carolina and Tulsa leave 2 dead and 17 injured