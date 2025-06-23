Killer whales spotted giving each other ‘kelp massages’ in rare drone footage: Watch

In a surprising turn of events, in the North Pacific, orcas also known as killer whales have been seen rubbing kelp on each other's bodies like giving messages.
The orcas were seen choosing kelp, bitting off pieces and then placing the seaweed on another whale's back.
Researchers used drones to record this behaviour which they have been using to observe these marine mammals for almost a decade.
As per the study published in the journal Current Biology, the whales shape the seaweed into a tube and then use it in a deliberate way for a certain purpose.
Researchers believed that this could help the whales stay clean and healthy and might also be a way for the whales to connect and strengthen their friendships.
Prof Darren Croft from the University of Exeter and the Center for Whale Research in Washington State explained, "Let's call it a kelp massage. They're using the kelp to rub between themselves."
From April and July of the previous year, scientists spent 12 days studying a group of orcas called the Southern Residents in the ocean near Washington State.
During this time, they saw 30 times when these whales were giving each other kelp messages.
Researchers said that whenever they fly a drone over the whales, they always see at least one pair doing this activity.
Researchers name orcas' kelp rubbing habit 'allokelping:'
This could be like what monkeys and apes do which is called allogrooming where they clean each other's fur and take out dirt and parasites.
Since orcas do something similar with kelp, scientists are now calling it "allokelping."
However, scientist don't yet know if this kelp-rubbing behaviour is something only the orcas do or if it is common in other whale groups and species too.