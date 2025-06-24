Jeff Bezos, Lauren Sanchez’s Venice wedding faces last-minute changes after protests

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez's most awaited and luxurious wedding is now just a few days away.
After being engaged for two years, the couple will finally get married next week in Venice, Italy from June 24 to June 29.
However, they both had to changed their wedding plans in Venice at the last minute because of fears for their safety after protests in Venice.
As per MailUK, the couple chose to keep the yacht in the waters near Croatia, where they are now staying on board the Koru.
Now, the new plan is for Lauren, Bezos and their family to fly into Venice by helicopter.
But as per the reports, this plan has a challenge because Venice doesn’t have many places for helicopters to land.
There isn’t even a helipad on San Giorgio Maggiore, where the wedding is set to happen this Friday.
So, the couple might land at the Lido helipad and then take water taxis to get to the wedding.
The wedding is expected to happen in the amphitheatre in the garden area of the site owned by the Cini Foundation on San Giorgio.
It is pertinent to note that the island where the wedding will take place will be safe and private as the Cini Foundation fully owns it.
Who is expected to attend Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez's wedding?
As per the reports, the wedding is expected to have fewer than 200 guests with famous people like Kim Kardashian, Kris Jenner, Katy Perry and members of the Trump family likely to attend.
Furthermore, other sources revealed that the wedding celebrations will likley cost between $15million and $20 million.